The monarch spends the summer at her Scottish residence

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Rex
The Queen received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle on Monday and was reunited with a cheeky Shetland pony.

Lance Corporal Cruachan IV is the Royal Regiment of Scotland's mascot and has previously tried to eat the monarch's flowers and nibbled at Prince Harry's fingers when he and his future wife, Meghan, visited Edinburgh in 2018.

In a small ceremony outside the castle gates, the Queen inspected a Guard of Honour, formed of the 5 SCOTS, Balaklava Company and the Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Cameron Law. The monarch is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The monarch, 95, who arrived at her Scottish residence on 23 July, is spending her first summer at the estate without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

Photo: © Rex
Her Majesty looked beautiful in a raspberry pink coat and a matching hat, with a floral dress for the official welcome. 

During her summer break, the Queen usually receives visits from her family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. 

The monarch usually remains at Balmoral until early October. 

Photo: © Rex
The pipes and drums of 3 SCOTS performed during the ceremony. 

Last year's welcome ceremony did not take place due to the pandemic. 

Photo: © Rex
The Queen was pictured as she inspected the Guard of Honour. 

Photo: © Rex
The Queen also sported the Royal Regiment of Scotland brooch and carried one of her trusty Launer London handbags. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Despite being on holiday, work still continues for the head of state as every day she receives from Government ministers, and from her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents and other State papers for her attention.

These are sent up to her by private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

