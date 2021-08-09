The Queen received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle on Monday and was reunited with a cheeky Shetland pony.
Lance Corporal Cruachan IV is the Royal Regiment of Scotland's mascot and has previously tried to eat the monarch's flowers and nibbled at Prince Harry's fingers when he and his future wife, Meghan, visited Edinburgh in 2018.
In a small ceremony outside the castle gates, the Queen inspected a Guard of Honour, formed of the 5 SCOTS, Balaklava Company and the Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Cameron Law. The monarch is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
The monarch, 95, who arrived at her Scottish residence on 23 July, is spending her first summer at the estate without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at the age of 99.
