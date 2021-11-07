18 best photos of Lady Louise Windsor to celebrate her milestone birthday

﻿
The Wessexes' daughter was born in November 2003

The Queen spotted at Sandringham as she continues her recovery
The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, will celebrate her 18th birthday on Monday 8 November. To celebrate this milestone birthday, HELLO! is taking a look back at her best photos from her life so far.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born prematurely on 8 November 2003 at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Born with esotropia, a condition in which one or both eyes turn inward, she underwent corrective surgery at the age of 10 in 2014, with mum Sophie telling The Sunday Express at the time: "She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect."

She was the last of the Queen's grandchildren to wear the original royal christening gown and famously didn't realise her grandmother was the monarch. The Countess told the BBC in 2016 that it was a bit of shock for her daughter when she grasped the news.

Lady Louise has famously followed in her late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps for her carriage driving skills and gave her first TV interview this year.

Take a look through our favourite photos of the young royal.

READ: How life could change for Lady Louise Windsor after 18th birthday

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex speaks about Lady Louise Windsor's carriage driving talents

How adorable does Lady Louise look in her sunhat as proud dad Prince Edward carries his daughter off a ship at Scotland in 2006? The Wessexes had joined the royals for a Hebridean island cruise holiday around the Western Isles.

A fun family day out for the Wessexes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show fairground in 2009. Lady Louise became a big sister in December 2007 with the arrival of her baby brother James, Viscount Severn.

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor delights royal fans in first TV interview

Lady Louise made her debut at Trooping the Colour to mark the Queen's official birthday in 2009, waving to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony with her parents.

The young royal had a starring role as one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's bridesmaids at their wedding in April 2011. Lady Louise joined her cousin Prince Harry in the carriage following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

MORE: 18 sweet photos that show the royal cousins' close bond

Lady Louise, dressed in a festive tartan coat, joined her parents on the walk to church on Christmas Day 2011.

The youngster shares a close relationship with her grandmother, the Queen, and she joined the monarch and her beloved late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Easter Sunday service in Windsor in 2012.

The royal family turned out in force to support athletes at the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics. Lady Louise celebrated Great Britain Mixed Coxed Four Rowing team's gold at the Paralympics with mum Sophie and her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 12 fun photos

Lady Louise seems to share an especially close bond with her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. In this photo from 2013, Eugenie is seen putting her arm around her young cousin as they attended a Westminster Abbey service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna shares special connection with Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor

At the age of ten, Lady Louise helped her mother Sophie host a tea party for the Brownies at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the organisation's 100th birthday in 2014. And she was dressed for the part in her yellow and brown uniform as she played a game of Jenga.

Lady Louise had a fun time with her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2015.

The talented royal took part in celebrations to mark the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, proudly riding with her father Edward at a Windsor Castle gala.

Lady Louise made her carriage driving debut in 2017 during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, much to the delight of Prince Philip.

She was pictured enjoying a carriage ride with Sophie in 2018. A year later she took part in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and achieved third place. In April 2021, following Prince Philip's death, it was revealed she had inherited her grandfather's driving ponies and carriage.

We love this photo of Sophie and Lady Louise as the Wessexes enjoyed a day out at Bristol Zoo in 2019. Mother and daughter are so close that the teenager has been known to borrow some of her mum's clothes and accessories.

MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

Lady Louise was given the role of special attendant at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018, and chaperoned the young bridal party to St George's Chapel, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Countess and her daughter looked elegant in floral dresses for the Easter Sunday service in Windsor in 2019.

Lady Louise showed off her hockey skills as she joined Sophie during a visit to the training grounds of England Hockey in 2020.

