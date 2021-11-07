18 best photos of Lady Louise Windsor to celebrate her milestone birthday

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, will celebrate her 18th birthday on Monday 8 November. To celebrate this milestone birthday, HELLO! is taking a look back at her best photos from her life so far.
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born prematurely on 8 November 2003 at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Born with esotropia, a condition in which one or both eyes turn inward, she underwent corrective surgery at the age of 10 in 2014, with mum Sophie telling The Sunday Express at the time: "She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect."
She was the last of the Queen's grandchildren to wear the original royal christening gown and famously didn't realise her grandmother was the monarch. The Countess told the BBC in 2016 that it was a bit of shock for her daughter when she grasped the news.
Lady Louise has famously followed in her late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps for her carriage driving skills and gave her first TV interview this year.
Take a look through our favourite photos of the young royal.
