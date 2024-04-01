Why Lady Louise Windsor didn't join her family at Easter service for second year in a row

Members of the royal family reunited on Easter Sunday to attend the annual Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked stunning in purple, were joined by their 16-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex, however their daughter Lady Louise Windsor was notably absent – for the second year in a row.

Louise normally attends the Easter service with the rest of the royal family, but, just like last year, the 20-year-old was unable to make an appearance due to her university commitments.

Louise is currently in her second year at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and according to their official website, the second semester is still running until Monday 8 April, when students break up for two weeks of revision, before beginning exams on Saturday 20 April.

Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, who is reading English at the university, is therefore not only still in lectures, but busy preparing for her spring exams.

Louise enrolled at the Scottish university in September 2022 but not long after starting, she had to leave for a short period following the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she mourned with her family and attended her grandmother's lying in state and funeral in London.

The young royal has followed in the footsteps of her cousin Prince William and his wife Princess Kate by attending St Andrews. The prestigious university is the famed spot where the couple met and fell in love. William gained a 2:1 in his Geography degree, while Kate achieved a 2:1 in Art History in 2005.

Before gaining her place at university, Louise studied English, History, Politics, and Drama as her A-Level subjects at St Mary's School Ascot. She was previously educated at St George's School, Windsor Castle.

On Sunday, members of the royal family stepped out for a smaller than usual gathering, with King Charles and Queen Camilla leading the party at St George's Chapel.

It was the King's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February and when asked whether his outing was a positive sign, a palace spokesperson said: "There is great hope and optimism from both doctors and the patient.

"While HM has of course been undertaking all his official duties in private, and has been photographed at a number of smaller palace engagements, hopefully today has offered wider public reassurance that His Majesty is doing well and that the road ahead is looking very positive."

Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.