Prince William and Kate Middleton wow at the Royal Variety Performance - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a star-studded night out for the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday.
In their fourth appearance at the special event, Prince William and Kate walked the red carpet before taking their seats in the royal box.
The Duchess wowed in a long green Jenny Packham gown first seen during the couple's visit to Pakistan, while the Duke donned a tuxedo.
The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.
This year sees the centenary of the reigning monarch being patron, commencing with King George V in 1921.
