Prince William and Kate Middleton wow at the Royal Variety Performance - best photos

The Cambridges enjoyed the star-studded show

Diane Shipley
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a star-studded night out for the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday.

In their fourth appearance at the special event, Prince William and Kate walked the red carpet before taking their seats in the royal box.

The Duchess wowed in a long green Jenny Packham gown first seen during the couple's visit to Pakistan, while the Duke donned a tuxedo.

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

This year sees the centenary of the reigning monarch being patron, commencing with King George V in 1921.  

Take a look at all of the best photos from the Cambridges' glamorous date night...

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked incredibly elegant in the green floor-length Jenny Packham dress. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate wore her hair in loose curls, in a dramatic change from her signature straight locks

Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridges have made a number of red carpet appearances in recent weeks, including the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die and the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess wore gold coloured earrings by London-based jewellery brand Missoma, which she also modelled during the couple's trip to Pakistan. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess waved to royal-watchers on her way in to the star-studded event. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess' fabulous dark green sparkly dress was stunning from every angle! 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate appeared in good spirits ahead of the show, and no wonder!

It was hosted by Alan Carr and included performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Matilda The Musical, Anne Marie, Years and Years, the cast of Cirque du Soleil, James Blunt, the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical and Germany's The Messoudi Brothers.

Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal couple could be seen smiling as they greeted their special guests. 

