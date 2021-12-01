8 festive photos of Christmas decorations at royal residences

﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Have yourself a very royal Christmas

It's that time of the year when we get to see how the royals get their respective homes ready for the festive season. At HELLO! HQ we love it when the households share incredible videos of the Christmas trees going up at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and more. Why not use some royal inspiration for your own home this year?

While the Queen's Berkshire abode, Windsor Castle, is all set for the festive season, we wait in anticipation to see how the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decorated their royal residences this year.

Take a look at how the royals have got into the Christmas spirit in previous years. We've decided we want our own snow machine à la William and Kate…

READ: 11 Royal Christmas decorations 2021: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

A 20-foot Christmas tree forms the centrepiece at Windsor Castle this year, which stands proudly in St George's Hall. It has been decorated with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments, while the State Apartments have been filled with garlands, trees and lights.

WATCH: The Queen's incredible Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle

The finishing touches are made to one of the Christmas trees in the State Apartments. 

MORE: 10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

A special display is also on show at Windsor Castle, featuring costumes worn by the Queen and Princess Margaret as teenagers during wartime pantomimes.

MORE: 8 bizarre Christmas gifts that royals have given each other

Last year, festive decorations were also added to the outside of Windsor Castle, with mini Christmas trees featuring crown-shaped baubles placed outside the main door to the quadrant. If you're thinking of making your own wreath this year, why not take inspiration from 2020's royal displays, complete with foliage and red berries?

MORE: Why Kate Middleton was 'worried' about first Christmas with the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opened up the Orangery at Kensington Palace to host a children's Christmas party in 2018.

The couple made quite the entrance to the festivities as they walked through a flurry of fake snow from a nearby snow machine and couldn't resist a snowball fight with their staff after the party!

William and Kate's incredible Christmas decorations at Kensington Palace could be seen as they made their way into the party, complete with a large wooden toy soldier and a tree decorated with green and red baubles.

While the Duchess of Cornwall usually invites children supported by her charities to decorate the tree at Clarence House, last year Camilla asked young people to help her virtually. Handmade painted wooden baubles in jewel-coloured tones along with red and gold beads adorned the Christmas tree.

In 2019, William and Kate's royal household shared a photo of the large Christmas tree at the entrance to Kensington Palace. They opted for a gold theme with a string of warm white lights.

MORE: Royal wives and husbands' first Christmas at Sandringham in photos

