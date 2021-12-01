8 festive photos of Christmas decorations at royal residences

It's that time of the year when we get to see how the royals get their respective homes ready for the festive season. At HELLO! HQ we love it when the households share incredible videos of the Christmas trees going up at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and more. Why not use some royal inspiration for your own home this year?
While the Queen's Berkshire abode, Windsor Castle, is all set for the festive season, we wait in anticipation to see how the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decorated their royal residences this year.
Take a look at how the royals have got into the Christmas spirit in previous years. We've decided we want our own snow machine à la William and Kate…
A 20-foot Christmas tree forms the centrepiece at Windsor Castle this year, which stands proudly in St George's Hall. It has been decorated with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments, while the State Apartments have been filled with garlands, trees and lights.