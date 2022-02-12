﻿
16 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day

Sometimes they just can't resist!

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
You're reading

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day

1/16
Next

The Duchess in red: Kate Middleton's top 24 crimson looks
15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Alamy
1/16

Public displays of affection have historically always been a no-no for the royals.

When the Queen and her family step out in public, it's usually because they're on an engagement and in a working capacity, so holding hands, sharing kisses or cuddling up to each other may seem a tad inappropriate.

But there are times when the loved-up royals just can't resist – they are human after all! Let's take a look at the photographic proof below, starting with…

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges carried out engagements in South Wales in February 2020 and there was a cute moment as Kate lovingly touched husband William's arm, as they strolled down the pier in the Mumbles.

The Duchess looked in the mood for Valentine's Day as she donned a red Zara dress and a heart-printed scarf from Beulah London. Aww! 

READ: Valentine's Day ready! When royal ladies wear ravishing red dresses

Loading the player...
2/16

WATCH: Take a look back at the sweetest royal kisses in public to celebrate Valentine's Day

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Getty Images
3/16

Prince Harry and Meghan 

Before stepping back from royal duties, the Sussexes ha a more tactile approach to public engagements, whether they're holding hands or wrapping an arm around each other's waist. During a visit to Birmingham as an engaged couple, Harry and Meghan showed off their signature gesture as they spoke to well-wishers.

Keep clicking for more photos...

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were captured sharing a tender moment together backstage at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards at Alexandra Palace in October 2021. Kate proudly put her arm around her husband, Prince William, as he beamed in return at his wife. 

MORE: Meghan Markle's uplifting advice for singletons on Valentine's Day

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Alamy
5/16

Mike and Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter has been married to her husband Mike for over ten years. Love has always been in the air for these two, who welcomed their third child Lucas in March 2021. 

The couple are often pictured cheering each other on at sporty events, like when Zara supported Mike during the ISPS HANDA Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, held at the Belfry Golf & Resort Hotel in Sutton Coldfield in 2019. The pair were snapped kissing and embracing on the golf course – aww!

MORE: 15 of the most romantic royal wedding kisses through history

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Getty Images
6/16

The Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and her late husband Philip rarely engaged in public displays of affection. So it was endearing to see the couple, who were married for over 73 years, kiss each other on the cheek in 1999 on the eve of the Millennium.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's incredible love story in 20 touching photos

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Alamy
7/16

Prince William and Kate

In August 2020, the Duchess was spotted putting her arm affectionately around her husband as they enjoyed a giggle while playing in the amusement arcades on Barry Island

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
8/16

Mike and Zara Tindall

And here's Mike supporting Zara at the Tweseldown Horse Trials back in 2011. The couple were just four months away from celebrating their wedding.

MORE: Mike Tindall just made the sweetest comments about wife Zara

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Getty Images
9/16

Prince Harry and Meghan

Even in the car after their first royal engagement together, Harry and Meghan stayed close! The Duchess-to-be placed one hand on top of Harry's as the pair returned to their home at Kensington Palace.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
10/16

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges shared a sweet moment at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, while waiting for the bride to arrive.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
11/16

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

A kiss for the newlyweds! Crowds went wild when Eugenie and Jack shared a sweet moment on the steps of St George's Chapel in October 2018.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
12/16

Prince Edward and Sophie

The Queen's youngest son sweetly bid his wife farewell with a kiss, as Sophie prepared to take on the gruelling challenge of cycling from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London in September 2016.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
13/16

Prince Harry and Meghan

Upon announcing their engagement in November 2017, Harry and Meghan gave fans a sneak peek of what they would look like at the altar, lovingly gazing at each other and holding hands at their official photocall.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
14/16

Prince Harry and Meghan

And here's another look at their signature pose – sweet!

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
Photo: © Getty Images
15/16

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges are less affectionate in public than the Sussexes, but every now and then they indulge in a bit of PDA. At Royal Ascot in 2017, Kate was snapped placing a hand on William's lower back.

15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day
16/16

Prince Charles and Camilla

These two always look like they're having fun on engagements!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back