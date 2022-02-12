15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day

Public displays of affection have historically always been a no-no for the royals.
When the Queen and her family step out in public, it's usually because they're on an engagement and in a working capacity, so holding hands, sharing kisses or cuddling up to each other may seem a tad inappropriate.
But there are times when the loved-up royals just can't resist – they are human after all! Let's take a look at the photographic proof below, starting with…
Prince William and Kate
The Cambridges carried out engagements in South Wales in February 2020 and there was a cute moment as Kate lovingly touched husband William's arm, as they strolled down the pier in the Mumbles.
The Duchess looked in the mood for Valentine's Day as she donned a red Zara dress and a heart-printed scarf from Beulah London. Aww!
