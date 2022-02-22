The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for her two-day working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last June.
Kate, 40, was given an official welcome at Copenhagen Airport and was greeted by the British Ambassador to Denmark, Emma Hopkins.
The royal mum-of-three travelled by a scheduled flight to the capital Copenhagen but it is thought her plane was delayed by around 30 minutes.
As ever, the Duchess displayed sartorial diplomacy, as she wore a red Zara blazer in a nod to Denmark's flag, teaming it with a white ruffled blouse and black trousers.
Kate's first stop of the day was the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of, and relationships, between children and their parents.
She also met first-time parents at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen where she couldn't resist taking the slide!
Scroll to see the best photos from day one of Kate's trip...
