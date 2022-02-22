﻿
Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her playful side!

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for her two-day working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last June. 

Kate, 40, was given an official welcome at Copenhagen Airport and was greeted by the British Ambassador to Denmark, Emma Hopkins. 

The royal mum-of-three travelled by a scheduled flight to the capital Copenhagen but it is thought her plane was delayed by around 30 minutes.

As ever, the Duchess displayed sartorial diplomacy, as she wore a red Zara blazer in a nod to Denmark's flag, teaming it with a white ruffled blouse and black trousers. 

Kate's first stop of the day was the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of, and relationships, between children and their parents. 

She also met first-time parents at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen where she couldn't resist taking the slide!

Scroll to see the best photos from day one of Kate's trip...

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
During her solo trip, the Duchess will spend time learning about how Denmark has created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the  power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life. 

Her programme will focus on innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their  growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as their parents and the wider communities surrounding them. 

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said ahead of Kate's trip: "The Duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries."

Keep clicking for more photos...

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Kate's next visit was to the CIMPH "Understanding Your Baby Project" at the Children's Museum in Frederiksberg. 

The Duchess met with health visitors who have been trained through the programme, and two families who have benefitted from this support.

The "Understanding Your Baby Project" is a universal educational parenting programme which was developed following the implementation of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale screening tool. It's used nationally to help health visitors to identify infants who are at risk of adverse social and emotional development

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate showed off her maternal side as she spoke with families who have benefited from the programme in Copenhagen. 

After meeting with two eight-month-old baby boys and their parents, she joked: "It makes me very broody. 

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying 'Let's have another one.'"

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess was like a big kid when she made her final stop of the day at the Lego Foundation PlayLab, where she opted to take the slide instead of the stairs!

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
Emerging from the slide, Kate said: "In the spirit of where I am, I had to do it."

And she looked so elegant while doing it!

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
A close-up of the Duchess' accessories. Kate carried one of her trusty top-handle bags from Aspinal

Kate Middleton giggles as she shoots out of children's slide on Denmark royal visit
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate also appeared to be sporting a new pearl earrings by Copenhagen-based jeweller, Maria Black, as well as a £120 necklace from Monica Vinader. 

