Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Wales on St David's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales to celebrate its national day on 1 March.

On St David's Day, Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, will travel to Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations and how community organisations are providing support to young people while also celebrating the history of the region.

The royal couple will visit Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, where they will hear about the challenges and opportunities faced by the sector and how the farm works with local industries and services.

Following their time at Pant Farm, William and Kate will then visit Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David's Day.

Next, the Cambridges will stop off at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people, where they'll have the opportunity to enjoy some of the activities the centre lays on, including making Welsh cakes.

William and Kate visiting Anglesey in 2019

The couple's last joint visit to Wales took place in December 2020, when they stopped off at Cardiff during their royal train tour of the UK. William also travelled to Brighter Futures in Rhyl last May.

William and Kate also lived in Anglesey from 2011 to 2013, when the Duke worked as an RAF helicopter pilot.

The Duke and Duchess have just enjoyed February half-term with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's not known if the family-of-five managed a getaway during the break or whether they stayed at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as they tend to do during school holidays.

The Duchess will carry out a two-day working visit to Copenhagen from 22 to 23 February, with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

