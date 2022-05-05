14 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie to celebrate his third birthday

The royal couple announced Archie's arrival on 6 May 2019, with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."
The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."
Just two days later, after enjoying some privacy as a new family of three, both Harry and Meghan introduced little Archie to the world in a photocall held at Windsor Castle, close to the grounds of their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.
Looking lovely as ever, Meghan beamed with pride and said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."
Harry remarked: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."