25 best beach cover-ups for summer to elevate your swimwear: From sarongs to kaftans, wraps & more

As a heatwave hits the UK and we plan our next holiday, there's no better time to give our swimwear collection a refresh. Beach cover-ups are a practical accessory that never goes out of style - from sarongs to kaftans, beach dresses and wrap-around kimonos - so they’re a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

Beach cover-ups are trending right now - and whether you prefer a staple black kaftan or a sparkly statement sarong - they’re a great way to feel comfortable whilst elevating your swimwear. That’s why we’ve searched high and low to find the best beach cover-ups to shop to upgrade your beach looks this summer.

Beach cover-up kimonos we love

Accessorize crochet trim beach kimono, £35, ASOS

It’s all in the details with this kimono from ASOS. With crochet trim, ruffled sleeves and polka dots - what’s not to love?

Lace beach cover-up, was £50, now £20, River Island

River Island has a great selection of glam beach wear for summer - and we love the lace detailing on this pretty kimono.

Lace beach cover-up, £17.99, Amazon

Amazon has so many stylish options when it comes to swimwear - and this floral lace kimono has received glowing reviews. One happier customer wrote: “Really well made and absolutely stunning. I’ve brought this for a holiday and ordered some similar that are high branded and I can’t even tell the difference”.

Emily Atack swirl long beach kimono, £27.99, New Look

This gorgeous swirl print kimono is part of New Look's Emily Atack edit - and the matching bikini is also available to shop.

Island kimono, £145, OutDazl

This pastel blue kimono with palm trees is so dreamy!

Kaftans we love

River Island tie dye kaftan, £60, ASOS

We can’t get enough of the yellow and purple tie-dye print on this maxi kaftan - and it even has embellishments for that extra wow factor.

Crochet long beach kaftan, £20.99, New Look

The floaty design and flared sleeves on this kaftan will provide comfort and cover whilst still looking chic.

Boohoo tie dye animal maxi kaftan, was £22, now £18.70, Debenhams

This vibrant tie-dye kimono will level up even the plainest of swimwear. The neon colours paired with the animal print is guaranteed to turn heads.

Beach lace kimono, £40, Accessorize

Designed with lace embellishment and a tie at the waist, this sheer kaftan is so flattering.

Embroidered kaftan dress, £110, Boden

Another pretty embroidered kaftan - and this one is so versatile. Wear to the beach, the park, out for dinner - it’s the perfect all-rounder.

Sarongs we love

Linen blend midi wrap beach skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Long sarongs are a must-have for throwing during the summer. This zebra print beach skirt is so stylish, and the opaque design means you can wear it to dinner or when exploring the sights on holiday.

Cotton knot body wrap, £25.99, Mango

If you’re on the hunt for a shorter sarong, this wrap-around mini skirt will look so pretty paired with a white bikini and sandals - and the opaque design is super versatile, so you can wear whatever the occasion.

Mint velvet zebra scarf sarong, £39, John Lewis

For a sarong that covers you up whilst still looking stylish, try this green zebra print scarf cover-up. We recommend pairing it with a black or white bikini and sandals for an effortless summer look.

Sunburst leaf beach sarong, was £50, now £35, Ted Baker

We love the vibrant leaf print on this Ted Baker sarong - and it's currently in the sale.

Oseree shine ruched knitted sarong, was £200, now £95, Selfridges

If you really want to elevate your swimwear attire, this sparkly metallic sarong will do just that. It ruches at the side for a flattering appearance - and it’s just perfect for a poolside beach party.

Emilio Pucci printed sarong, £245, NET-A-PORTER

In one of the label’s signature prints, this vibrant sarong is so classy. It ties at the side - and will instantly upgrade your holiday look with its gorgeous colours.

Wave sarong & bikini set, £20, Cider

Everyone is matching their sarong with their bikinis right now - and we can’t get enough of the swimwear set with a cool swirl print.

Gold trim beach sarong, was £16, now £13.60, Boohoo

The gold trim on this mini sarong is so beautiful. We recommend pairing it with gold jewellery and sandals for a super glam look.

Norma Kamali sarong, £95, MATCHESFASHION

Is there anything better than white swimwear to complement your sunkissed glow? This Norma Kamali sarong may be worth the investment if you’re looking for a staple holiday piece - and it will go with any bikini or swimsuit.

Rio Bambo dual sarong, £45, Wolf & Badger

This vibrant red sarong can be styled to wear as a maxi or mini beach cover-up - and it’s made from 100% recycled bamboo.

Beach dresses we love

Raga Sunsets by the Beach tie-dye beach dress, was £165, now £95, ASOS

This yellow tie-dye beach dress is so dreamy! If you love it you better hurry though, as it's selling out fast.

Cotton embroidered beach dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The embroidered sleeves on this beach mini dress is giving us bohemian-chic vibes!

Cami sheer beach maxi dress, £34, ASOS

This sheer cami dress is perfect for slipping on at the beach to explore, or dress it up to wear to dinner. Either way, it’s a must for your holiday wardrobe.

Melissa Odabash, £265, Atterley

If you’re on the hunt for a staple cover-up that you can wear year on year, this may be the perfect investment.

Flutter sleeve maxi beach dress, £30, ASOS

Throw on over swimwear or dress this beach dress up for an effortlessly glam look.

