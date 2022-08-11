14 best air fryers with top reviews in 2022: From Ninja to Salter, Philips & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to making quick, healthy meals, is there a more handy kitchen appliance than an air fryer? So if you want to join Team Air Fryer, we’ve found the best air fryers to shop online that have top reviews, tried and tested by shoppers.

We’ll tell you which are the best to shop now, from the top budget air fryers to the best-rated cute and colourful air fryers that will add style to your kitchen, that you'll find at top retailers like John Lewis, Currys, Amazon, The Range, Aldi and Lakeland.

How large an air fryer do you need? For one to two people, up to three litres should be enough. For very large households, the large capacity air fryers of six litres and up will do.

It’s no wonder that air fryers are so popular – you can easily find amazing recipes in so many places online, and we're obsessed with the seriously impressive air fryer recipes on TikTok .

So let’s get cooking! Keep scrolling to find out all the benefits of an air fryer, and which brands, from Ninja to Instapot, that shoppers are loving right now – and where you can get one of your own.

What are the benefits of an air fryer?

The primary benefit of cooking with an air fryer is your health, since air fryers give you crispy ‘fried’ food using no oil, which means less fat.

AMAZON’S CHOICE: Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer, £99.99, Amazon

Air fryers are also more energy efficient when it comes to cooking for just yourself or when you’re making smaller dishes, and they’re very easy to clean, too.





Swan 6L Retro Air Fryer, more colours, £89.99, The Range

What we really love about air fryers is that they’re also a multi-purpose appliance - not only can you fry food, you can also bake in them, and they’re also a quick and easy way to reheat leftovers like pizza. The result will seem more fresh than it would be in a microwave, which often leaves reheated food unevenly cooked, over cooked or soggy.

What are the best air fryer brands?

Ninja air fryers are considered top of the line, and are pretty much the highest-rated everywhere, so if you can find one on sale, grab it while you can for less!

Ninja AF100UK 3.8L Air Fryer, £99, John Lewis

Apart from Ninjas, Cosori air fryers are among the top-rated on Amazon, while Daewoo and Salter have been earning rave reviews at Currys and Wayfair. At John Lewis, shoppers love Tefal and Instapot, which rank just below the Ninja range.

Best budget air fryers under £100

If you're looking for a good quality, efficient air fryer but don’t have a lot of money to spend, don’t worry – we’ve found the best budget air fryers that have earned top reviews, from no-frills and 2L mini models up to large capacity.

Digital 6L Air Fryer, £65, Dunelm

Daewoo 3.6L Air Fryer, was £59.99 now £49.99, Currys

Lakeland 12L Air Fry Oven, £99.99, Lakeland

Salter Digital Hot Air Fryer 4.5 L, was £129.99 now £75.60, Wayfair

Best air fryers from £100 - £500

If you want to spend a bit more on this must-have appliance, these are some of the best top-brand air fryers out there, including multi-function wonders that will make all kinds of cooking a snap.

Tefal Actifry Advance, £149.99, Aldi

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate, £488.37, Amazon

Tower Xpress Pro 11L Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven, £119, Very

PHILIPS Viva Collection XXL Air Fryer, £299, Currys

Stylish air fryers in colours to match your kitchen

Let's be honest, some of us just want a basic, easy to use fryer that is well-rated and gets the job done – but also looks EXTRA cute on our countertops.

Instant Pot Brands Vortex Mini 4-in-1 Red Air Fryer 2L, £59.99, Amazon

COMFEE MonsterChef 3L Yellow Air Fryer, £59.99, Amazon





Bear 3.5L Navy Blue Air Fryer, was £80 now £69, Amazon

