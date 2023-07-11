Best Prime Day alternative sales to shop right now: From M&S to John Lewis, H&M and more

Amazon isn't the only place to place to snap up a bargain this Prime Day. These are the sales to shop instead...

Let's be frank - Amazon Prime Day is a big deal. With major discounts across everything from tech to homeware to clothing, beauty and everything else in between, there's a ton of deals across Amazon between July 11-12.

But Amazon Prime isn't the only place offering some big old markdowns, which is why I've taken it upon myself as one of HELLO!'s online shopping team to find the best non-Prime Day deals - and let me tell you, there's plenty.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you've probably already been shopping the big Prime sales but if you're not, you don't have to miss out. You can still grab a great saving with non-Prime Day offers across electronics, beauty, fashion, toys, homeware - you name it, there's sales on across the board.

Why you should trust me

I'm a big bargain hunter in real life, and at work too - I've been creating shopping edits for HELLO! for the past three years and love nothing more than bringing the reader a decent deal. For me, these summer sales are a great time to snap up some of the pieces I've had my eyes on, including school uniform for my daughter, the tech items I've been meaning to buy (I'm hunting a Nutribullet and Airpods) and even thinking ahead to high-summer when I'll hopefully be wearing warm weather clothes and not a jumper in sight.

Best alternative Prime Day sales 2023

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S are joining in on the sales with up to 50% off across brands, including womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. That includes sneaker brand Veja, loved by the royals, Holly Willoughby's fave Ghost and more.

RIVER ISLAND

The high street retailer is offering an epic sale, with up to 60% off womenswear, menswear and childrenswear too. Definitely the right time to upgrade your wardrobe ahead of summer.

BOOTS

If you’re low on your favourite beauty buys, now is the time to stock up. Boots is running its own online shopping event which - slashing prices across beauty electricals, fragrances and special offers when you spend a certain amount too. Don't forget, they even stock things like air fryers and buggies, too.

ARGOS

Everyone knows that Prime Day is a great time to snap up a saving on electricals, but Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on appliances. Argos currently has tons of items in their ‘Birthday deals’ section including laptops, TVs, mobile phones and more.



JOHN LEWIS

There’s bargains to be had across the entire site, with John Lewis offers on clothing, home, travel gadgets, beauty...the list is endless, including brands like Le Creuset, Apple and Shark too. Get browsing.

& OTHER STORIES

If you've been eyeing up some stylish pieces from the popular retailer for some time, now's your chance to bag a bargain - & Other Stories has launched its big summer sale, with over 800 pieces on offer with up to 60% off.

THE WHITE COMPANY

It's not often The White Company offer a deal as tempting as this - there's up to 60% off a range of their items. I might even stock up on candles for Christmas presents!

H&M

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have an endless amount of pieces from H&M on your wishlist - and now is the perfect time to snap them up. H&M is offering up to 60% off womenswear, menswear, kids and their fabulous homeware too.

ANN SUMMERS

In the market for some new lingerie or something a little more naughty? Head to Ann Summers, with their big summer discounts - there's up to 50% off across all categories, including swimwear and sexual wellness.

KAREN MILLEN

Whether it's a wedding, christening or another big summer event you've got in your calendar, Karen Millen's a great spot to snap up something stylish to wear - especially with their two big deals; 30% off full-price items plus a sale, with up to 70% off.

THE ENTERTAINER

Think ahead, and get sorted for your kids' Christmas presents - Entertainer The Toy Shop has up to 50% off across a range of toys. You could even buy for children's birthdays you know you have coming up!

CULT BEAUTY

For discounts across skincare, haircare and makeup - head to Cult Beauty for up to 50% off. There's some iconic products, new ins and plenty of more to browse through.

SIMPLY BE

There's great savings to be had in the Simply Be offer - take 25% off everything with the code 25BAG. Or, take a look at Simply Be's 40% off outlet.

MISSOMA

Who doesn't want to treat themselves to some new jewellery? Missoma, one of my faves, has a big summer sale on and are offering an extra 10% off with the code, EXTRA10.

NANOBEBE

There's up to 40% off across Nanobebe, which offers everything a new parent needs for feeding time.

NOW SHOP

Mattress deals you won't want to sleep on

Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover is on sale during Prime - shop quick!

The best Amazon Prime Day deals - found by a professional shopper

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.