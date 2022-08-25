17 best wide fit shoes for women 2022: The top brands for comfort AND cool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nothing ruins your day quite like a shoe that pinches and the wide-feet women among us, it’s not always been easy to find comfortable, wide-fit footwear that's fashionable too.

Thankfully footwear brands have cottoned on to the fact that we’re not all a sample shoe size 5 and have slowly but surely added wide-fit collections to their ranges, offering the holy grail of style and comfort.

With brands like Marks & Spencer, Next and Clarks being mainstays in the wide-fit shoe market, joining them are the likes of ASOS, Carvela and River Island, offering heels, trainers, boots and more for those who need a little more width to their sole.

What are the most comfortable shoes for wider feet?

Technically, any shoes are best for wide feet if they’re made for them. Some brands offer differing widths, so you can find the perfect pair for your needs. If shoes are made for wide fit, any style goes from boots to flats, heels and wedges.

Best wide-fit shoe brands for women

M&S

Marks & Spencer is known for catering for women with wider feet, and in recent years, they’ve extended their wide-fit shoe range to be more inclusive of trend-led styles.

Many of M&S’ wide-fit shoes include Smart Insolia Flex® technology, helping you to place your feet properly into the shoe and keeping them comfy all day long.

Wide Fit Chunky Ankle Boots, £59, Marks & Spencer

Sole Bliss

Sole Bliss was specifically created to cater for wide feet women who suffer with bunions – even the Duchess of Cornwall is a fan.

Their shoes are crafted with comfort in mind, and include three layers of underfoot cushioning and a hidden ‘bunion bed’ stretch panel cushion to disguise bunions.

Imogen Heels, £169, Sole Bliss

SHOP SOLE BLISS WIDE FIT SHOES

ASOS

For trend-led styles, ASOS’ collection of wide-fit shoes is second to none, with almost 750 styles to choose from. ASOS also has one of the biggest size ranges, with many of the wide-fit shoes available in sizes 2-11.

Wide Fit Cowboy Boots, £46, ASOS

Carvela

Carvela’s range of wide fit shoes is small but perfectly formed. The brand carries a capsule collection of heeled sandals and court shoes, including these ombre-effect pumps with a wider fit for extra comfort.

Carvela Sharp Ombre Wide Fit, £139, Kurt Geiger

Clarks

The go-to brand for kitting out the whole family, Clarks’ wide-fit range includes boots, sandals, sneakers and shoes as well as flip-flops.

Many of their main collection offer the ‘standard’ width (D) and a wide-fit option (E) in shoe sizes 3-9.

Hamble Loafer, £67, Clarks

SHOP CLARKS WIDE-FIT SHOES

River Island

Search through River Island’s shoe selection and you’ll find almost 100 wide-fit shoes for women.

The high street favourite has just dropped a host of wide-fit boots for winter along with wide-fit heeled sandals that are ideal as a comfy wedding guest shoe.

Wide Fit Strappy Sandals, £38, River Island

SHOP RIVER ISLAND’S WIDE FIT SHOES

Gabor

Wide-fit boots can be extra hard to find, and Gabor closes that gap in the market with plenty of winter boot styles available in a wide-fit.

Choose from ankle boots, over the knee, heeled boots and more.

Gabor Wide-Fit Knee High Boots, £195, Jones The Bootmaker

Simply Be

If you’re on the hunt for affordable wide-fit shoes, head to Simply Be which has styles starting from £39. Simply Be caters to not just those with wide fit, but there’s over 350 extra wide fit shoes to choose from.

Messina Lug Chunky Loafers, £39, Simply Be

New Look

We've bookmarked New Look for affordable wide-fit footwear that’s on trend too. There’s over 140 styles to choose with prices starting from £14.99. Bargain!

Wide fit Sliders, £19.99, New Look

Sargasso & Grey

Luxury footwear brand Sargasso & Grey caters only for women with wide-fit, and their ethos is to “give wide-feet their Cinderella moment!”

All of their shoes have a wider than standard toe box, to give feet a little breathing space. As well as sneakers, courts, heels and sandals the brand has a bridal section too.

Scallop Edge Block Heel Pumps, £99, Sargasso & Grey

Hotter

As well as wide fit and extra-wide fit, Hotter’s shoes come in full and half sizes as well as support for low and high arches plus comfort technology with extra cushioning and supportive yet bouncy soles.

Chase II Sneakers, £99, Hotter

La Redoute

For that French vibe, head to La Redoute’s wide-fit shoe collection, a hub of party shoes, practical footwear and everything else in between.

Block Heel Pumps, £30, La Redoute

Calla

Calla throws shoe shopping on its head – letting you shop by width, rather than style. Founded by Jennifer Bailey, a bunion sufferer who found it hard to shop for comfortable yet stylish shoes.

Unlike regular wide-fitting shoes, Calla footwear is wide in the toe box but standard in the heel, giving the wearer extra width across bunions but fitting in length. Choose from wide-fit, extra-wide fit and wide toe box fit.

Lorna Lace-up Boots, £119, Calla

SHOP CALLA WIDE FIT SHOES

FitFlop

FitFlop are renowned for their comfortable shoes and if it’s a pair of super comfy wide-fit sandals you’re looking for, they carry two styles – the Walkstar and the Surfa. Both styles of flip flops have wide, foot hugging webbing and a minimal aesthetic.

Surfa Sandals, £50, FitFlop

SHOP FITFLOP WIDE FIT SHOES

Pavers

Packed with practical footwear, Pavers shoes get rave reviews for their comfort for wide-fit, and longevity. Choose from boots, trainers and flats.

Hiking Boots, £49.99, Pavers

SANTE + WADE

Founded by women who struggled to find shoes to suit their style and fit, SANTE + WADE’s philosophy is about breaking the rules with their luxury footwear which is handmade in Portugal with styles coming in standard or wide fit.

Eniola Heeled Sandal, £195, SANTE + WADE

