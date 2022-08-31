7 Best laptop stands of 2022 with top reviews

If you spend any amount of time on a laptop at home, a laptop stand is a must – and trust me, I’m talking from experience here!

Why do you need one and what’s the best laptop stand for your particular needs? We have all the info you need, keep reading!

Are laptop stands good for you?

Unless you’re very much on the petite side, it’s doubtful your laptop screen is at your eye level – meaning you’ll probably be bent forward to be able to see it properly. This poor posture is bad for your health and comfort – and will probably leave you with a sore neck and shoulders.

You can solve this by using a laptop stand – paired with an external keyboard and mouse – to elevate your screen to eye level for improved ergonomics and better overall health and comfort.

Using a laptop stand is also better for your computer – raising it off a flat surface promotes airflow, keeping it cool and prolonging battery life.

Which is the best laptop stands for me?

The best laptop stand for you depends on the size of your laptop, and where you’ll be using it the most. Whether you need something more permanent for your working from home desk, something to use from your bed, or something you want to fold away and take with you on the go, we’ve got you covered.

Best laptop stands for desks

Boyata Laptop stand, was £39.99 now £29.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for something to have as part of a more permanent set-up, and you’re not bothered about having something foldable and lightweight, this sturdy stand is ideal. It’s fully adjustable and is available in black, grey and white to suit any home office colour scheme.

Top Review: “Wish I’d bought one of these years ago. Very sturdy, easy to put together and enables the separate keyboard to go underneath if there isn’t much room on the desk. Extremely pleased with my purchase and it arrived sooner than expected.”

Gokeda Laptop stand, £29.99, Amazon

Another great option for permanent set-ups. It fits all laptops from 11 to 17 inches, and it’s made of thick aluminium alloy, which makes it super sturdy. The U-shaped bracket means it provides excellent ventilation, keeping your computer cool and avoiding crashes.

Top Review: “Super easy assembly. Everything is provided and it takes a minute or two to assemble. There are rubber pads on the stand so the laptop will not move. Under the stand, there also are pads so the stand doesn't slide easily.

“The metal finishing all around the stand is rounded so there is nothing to scratch the laptop. The design is modern and the colour matched with well with my Macbook pro. (I consider a design a lot.) I think it functions well. I'm satisfied!”

Best laptop stands for bed

Workez adjustable laptop stand for couch or bed, £34.67, Amazon

The big plus of this laptop stand is that as well as doing everything you’d expect it to, it fits over your lap, meaning it’s ideal for lying in bed or sitting on the sofa. It has a built-in platform for your mouse too.

Top review: “It looks good and despite how light it is, being aluminium, feels quite sturdy too, and it's a perfect size for my 17-inch laptop. The good and clear instruction sheet enables easy set-up. The legs are easily adjusted to any of 24 angles for just the right height and angle, and angling the surface makes it much easier for typing than the laptop being laid flat.

“Nice mouse mat too, which can be attached and detached in seconds, and can be adjusted to an angle to suit. This stand is not only great for the laptop, but for my iPad too when watching movies, and with the iPad in landscape mode the surface of the stand helps reflect the sound from the speakers on either side, enhancing the stereo effect.”

Argos Home Portable Laptop Tray - White, £25, Argos

Designed to sit comfortably on your lap, this Argos number has adjustable metal legs and a tilting top. There's even an extra space at the side for your mouse, notepad, or even a cuppa. It Folds up and tidies away easily

Top Review: Bought for my daughter who has to revise but had a knee op so was stuck in bed. This fit her laptop on and she was able to comfortably revise.”

Amazon Basics portable adjustable aluminium laptop stand, £26.99, Amazon

The design of this collapsable laptop stand means it can fit over your legs, making it perfect for the bed or sofa. It also has built-in, USB-powered cooling fans to protect your laptop from overheating.

Top Review: I was worried about the weight of my laptop alone on the leg locking mechanism, but shouldn't have been – it supported my cat, atop a monster laptop. The fan mechanism is a good twin affair pulling air upwards. Very pleased, earned the full 5 stars from the cat too.”

Best foldable laptop stands

Leitz Cosy Ergo Adjustable Laptop Stand, £18.00, John Lewis

This model folds nicely away to a flat square which can be tucked into a computer bag. It also looks chic, with a minimal design, and stylish matt finish.

Top Review: “Bought this to keep in my bag so I'd always have a laptop stand when hot-desking. I like that when using the laptop as a second monitor, you can angle it quite steep to make the screen a decent height without taking up much desk space - the limiting factor is now how far the laptop will open.

“It's also surprisingly stable with a heavy laptop (Macbook Pro 15") so I've found myself using it when I'm using the laptop on it's own. Great buy, especially at that price.”





Extra Strong adjustable laptop holder, £9.98, Amazon

If you’re after a budget folding laptop stand, this is ideal. It doesn’t get much more portable than this – it folds right up into a tiny pouch which you can throw in your computer bag so you always have it with you.

Top Review: “This is a great little bit of kit. So simple to put together and folds down so portable. The main thing for me is it has saved my neck from straining by being able to have it at an ergonomic level. I love it, highly recommend it. “

