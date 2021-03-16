10 real-life home offices of Instagram that will inspire you to work Get inspired to decorate your at-home workspace

As we approach the one-year mark of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may be time to rethink your home office set-up. Give up balancing your laptop on the sofa or setting up camp on the corner of the dining room table and dedicate a space of your house to be your home office. We’ve rounded up the very best inspiration from Instagram, and these real-life work stations will make you look forward to clocking on in the morning!

LOOK: TikTok home interior trends you'll be seeing everywhere in 2021

1. A travel-inspired home office

While travel may be off the cards at the moment, a workspace like this will satisfy your wanderlust for now with its animal wallpaper and exotic tapestry rug.

Image: @thehomescape

2. A small-but-sweet home office

Proving that even if you’re short on room, you don’t have to compromise on style. A twee work station like this with bespoke shelving could also work in the space under the stairs.

Image: @lauracoxhome

3. A chic home office

This all-white set-up offers up a fresh space where calm can be found. The hints of pastel and gold add splashes of personality without being too overwhelming.

Image: @katiecsteiner

4. A floral home office

Eclectic, retro and oh-so cute! Research by I Want Wallpaper has found searches for floral wallpaper and botanical wallpaper are up by 400 per cent, and we can see why. This is the perfect example of how to embrace pattern in your home office!

Image: @bryonycritchley

5. A mid-western home office

Plants and natural materials will fast track you to bohemian chic - and how cool is this floating desk?

Image: @home.and.spirit

MORE: Genius small kitchen design ideas to maximise your space

SHOP: 10 dressing tables that can double up as a work desk: IKEA, Wayfair & John Lewis

6. A fun home office

Now, that's one way of making work fun! The bright colours and bold prints ensure this home office is brimming with life.

Image: @all_things_interior_

7. A creative home office

Create a hub of creativity just like this homeowner with a striking gallery wall in your home office - you can fill it with sentimental photographs, cool artwork, or a mix of both.

Image: @rowanmorrissy

8. A colourful home office

A bijou workspace that makes a big punch - this character-filled corner is made interesting with different colours and textures.

Image: @thishousewemade

9. A bold home office

Scandi cool meets mid-century chic - this work from home set-up looks like it is straight from a catalogue.

REVEALED: 15 best home office chairs that are stylish AND comfortable

Image: @carlaelliman

10. An eclectic home office

This light and airy working cove is a tranquil haven - and the storage shelves filled with trinkets provide interest on every level.

Image: @renovating_rivendell

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.