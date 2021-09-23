9 best desk space organisers that are pretty AND practical

Rachel Avery
There's been a surge in searches for desk space organisers. If you want to transform your work-from-home space, your office or your new student digs with these amazing desk organisers.
Whether you're creating a more permanent home office, or you've just moved away for university, you may be in need of some serious desk tidying. From magazine files to funky pen pots and genius monitor stands, unleash your inner organiser with these ultimate desk essentials. We've got stylish desk space organisers to suit every budget, check them out…
Ensure everything on your desk has a neat and tidy home with this compact marble organiser.
PU leather desk organiser, £16.99, Amazon
The most stylish way to get your paperwork in order, but the hardest part will be deciding which colour to pick!
Arreglo metal paper tray, £25, La Redoute
A traditional-looking desk space organiser that will be the perfect match for any office décor.
Stationery Organiser Letter Holder, £21.99, Wayfair
A modern take on desk organisation – this clear desk tidy will ensure you never misplace a thing.
Clear desk organiser, £17.59, Amazon
A rainbow desk will brighten anyone's working week – and these pen pots are the perfect addition.
Recycled pastel graphic pen pot, £8.50, NotOnTheHighStreet
Luxe up your work surroundings with this marble organiser – going to work never looked so good.
Podium desk organiser, £40, MADE.com
Add a classy touch to your desk with this stylish file holder. Great for the 'gram and great for your documents!
Metal rose gold magazine file, £9.99, Ryman
This genius invention will boost your computer screen up a few inches and provide you handy storage space.
Screen riser with storage, £24.89, eBay
We're going dotty for this super-cute desk tray and it's really affordable at only £15.
Bigso box of Sweden organiser, £15, John Lewis
Now it's time to get back to work, folks!
