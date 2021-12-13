Best cheese gifts to buy cheese lovers this Christmas from hampers to DIY kits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cheese gifts are a great idea for the foodies out there this Christmas. While some may think a luxurious truffle filled cheese wheel is a goud-a idea, others still(ton) prefer the basic essentials when hosting cheese and wine night, such as a knife set and cheese board.

RELATED: Best wine hampers for Christmas gifts 2021: Choose from Red, White or Rosé

MORE: Best Christmas Hampers 2021: from Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer and Harrods to Aldi

From cheese making kits, hampers filled with only the smelliest of cheeses, and cheesy bouquets - quite literally - to bundles containing the classic cheeses we know and love, there is something to suit everyone’s taste buds, needs and budgets.

Cheddars and bries to stiltons, and infused fromage to blow your mind, we have found it all.

Classic French Cheese Selection, £40, Fortnum & Mason

To ease you in gently, or even your recipient, this is a failsafe cheese gift anyone is bound to love. This hamper includes a variety of cheeses; camembert, comte, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, as well as a soft goats cheese, plus three chutneys.

Cheese And Charcuterie Box, £55, Rick Stein

Rick Stein is one of the leading chefs, so this collection of “picky bits”, ranging from cheese and biscuits to cold cut meats and jams, is a no brainer and bound to go down a storm with cheese connoisseurs, and foodies in general.

SELFRIDGES SELECTION Cheddar and chutney gift box, £35, Selfridges

You simply can’t have cheese without chutney. This bundle includes a Cheddar Truckle, Selfridges Selection Scottish Oatcakes and a Selfridges Selection Mini Condiment Trio, which includes piccalilli, classic caramelised red onion chutney and an apple, pear and plum chutney.

Cheese Lovers Wicker Hamper, £45, Moonpig

A cheese hamper is a gift that goes down a treat at any time of year, Christmas, birthdays, even over Easter when some have given up cheese for lent. This impressive set not only comes with all the bells and whistles on, but is more affordable than most too. With a selection of cheese knives, chutneys, pate, as well as a bottle of Merlot, this cheese gift is just the right of luxury perfect for a gift.

Cheese Lover Letterbox Gift, £12, Moonpig

For those who are unable to get to their loved ones this Christmas a letterbox delivery is a great solution. While letterbox gifts commonly come in the form of flowers, Moonpig has gone one step further to create a letterbox gift filled with cheesy treats, from cheeseboards to breadsticks and crackers.

MORE: Thinking of you: 24 best thoughtful gifts to show you care

Cheese Board And Knife Set, £40, Marks & Spencer

This isn’t just any cheese board and knife set… this is an M&S cheese board and knife set.

The Just Slate Company Camembert Cheese Baker and Knife Gift Set, £40, John Lewis

A gooey camembert melting in the oven with sprigs of rosemary propped up inside is the thing of dreams for cheese lovers, and you can - quite literally - deep dive into a pool of molten fondue sitting inside this specially designed cheese baker. It also comes with a knife so you can scrape all the camembert off the sides.

Brie à la Truffe Wheel, £280, Fortnum & Mason

The gift you never thought you needed until now. Yes, that is 3kg of truffle infused brie, and just the words set our mouths watering.

The ultimate cheese making kit, £37.50, Selfridges

Become a true cheese connoisseur with your very own cheese making kit this Christmas.

The Ultimate Cheese & Fine Wine, £100, Cheese Geek

The founders of Cheesegeek, Edward Hancock, and Master of Wine, Alistair Cooper, have teamed up to curate The Ultimate Cheese & Fine Wine hamper, matching the cheeses with a wine pairing to blow your mind, and really impress the guests.

“FOR GOODNESS’ CAKE” THE CHEESE CHRISTMAS CAKE, £38, The Fine Cheese Company

Who needs Christmas cake, when you can have a literal cheesecake?

The Cheese & Crackers Bouquet, £19.99, Be Our Guest

Who needs flowers when you can have cheese in the form of flowers?

MORE: 16 of the best Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.