Best wine hampers for Christmas gifts 2021: Choose from Red, White or Rosé

Wine hampers are always a great gift idea, especially over Christmas.

Whether you are buying a wine hamper for a parent, the in-laws, a friend, neighbour or work colleague this Christmas, a boozy present is a no brainer.

If you know their favourite alcohol, or fancy taking a whim on their tipple, even tempt them with a new bottle of plonk, there is a hamper to suit them all.

Red wine, white wine, rose, bubbles, even a mix of them all, we have found the best wine hampers for a very boozy Christmas. Sip, sip, hooray!

Mixed wine hampers

The Wine Quartet Wicker, £100, Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason know how to do hampers, and they know hot to do them well - very well in fact.

Whether you are on a budget, or going all out, Fortnum & Mason has something for everyone, especially this set, which contains two of their finest red wines and two of the best white whines, in a luxurious wicker hamper.

Wine Lovers Hamper, £54.40 (Was £68), Marks & Spencer

Giving a bottle of wine as a gift is one thing, giving a hamper is another, but giving a wine hamper, which comes complete with a wine carafe, just pegs this bundle above others if you ask us.

It comes complete with a Classic Touraine Sauvignon Blanc, Classics Chianti red wine, as well as two wine glasses, a carafe, all packaged in an old fashioned wooden gift box - almost like you’ve picked it out of your very own vineyard or factory.

SELFRIDGES SELECTION New World Wine gift box, £45, Selfridges

Selfridges Selection of wines include Selfridges Selection 2010 malbec 750ml, Selfridges Selection New Zealand sauvignon blanc, housed in a stylish wooden wine box for extra authenticity.

But what we love is Selfridges allow you to add a personalised message to your gift too.

Signature Mix Trio - Case of Three, £35, Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols’ wine hamper includes the brand’s bestselling wines, including Rouge, Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, so you can sample the top rated tipples, or expand someone else’s palate.

GIFT, £58, Amie

Amie is a new brand founded during the COVID19 pandemic, with the mantra “made by friends, for friends.” For those gifting to friends this Christmas, this trio hamper is ideal.

It contains Amie’s white, rose and red wines, all of which are vegan, and £1 from each purchase will go towards charity:water.

SELFRIDGES SELECTION Wine and prosecco gift box, £60, Selfridges

While some may be wine drinkers, others may be more taken by a bottle of bubbly. So why not give them the best of both?

White wine hampers

White Wine Mixed Case Gift, £60 (Was £75), Marks & Spencer

White wines are arguably the most popular alcoholic beverages, and whether you are buying for a wine connoisseur, or a friend who is dabbling with their vino, this case ticks all the right boxes.

It includes six white wines, from Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc to a Pinot Grigio and much more. Plus, you can add your own personalised message.

White Wine & Chocolate Hamper, £17.99 (Was £19.99), Amazon

Wine and chocolate? Now we really are spoiling you.

Sauvignon Blanc Trio in Wooden Gift Box, £45.99, Virgin Wines

A trio of white wines already has our mouths watering. Whether you are treating yourself, your partner, a friend, or those hosting you over Christmas, this set will go down a storm.

It includes the classic sauvignon blancs from Savvie, Black Flag, and Niebla.

Red wine hampers

Red Wine Mixed Case Gift, £75, M&S

Rioja, Cabernet and Malbec, are some of the more popular red wines people enjoy, but in this hamper there are even more to trial too.

Perfect for afters, cheese and wine nights, or an evening tipple after a long week in the office.

Christmas Wine, Cheese and Pate Hamper, £49, Amazon

We all know a wine drinker, a cheese consumer and the occasional pate lover, whether you are buying for a family, or one person who loves it all, this has their name on it.

The Black Pig Red Wine Trio in Wooden Gift Box, £44.99 (Was £47.49), Amazon

For those who wish to treat their loved ones to something a little bit unusual, this may be for you.

This trio comes with the Black Pig McLaren Vale The Prize and Clare Valley Shiraz, which are bestsellers, as well as the Cabernet Sauvignon.

Rose wine hampers

WINE CASE Pretty Pinks Mixed Case, £150, Selfridges

What could look more aesthetically pleasing than a row of six rosé wine bottles in stylish bottles? We can wait.

Rosé Prosecco and Truffles in Wooden Gift Box, £35, Moonpig

Try a rose wine - but with a twist. Oh, and a side order of truffle chocolates to spoil that extra special someone this Christmas.

Rosé Wine Duo, £25, Marks & Spencer

Not one, but two tasty rose wines. One being the Conte Priuli Pinot Grigio Blush Rosé and the other is Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé, which come in a stylish wooden box.

