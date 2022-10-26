11 warm bedding sets, duvet covers and throws to keep cosy this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love pulling out our winter bedding every year for cosy nights at home. But as we try to keep costs down this year, finding the perfect warm bedding is more important than ever - and snug duvet covers, throws, and sheets will save us pennies by minimising how often we crank up our heating.

What is the best bedding for keeping warm?

One of the most popular warm bedding options is teddy fleece material, and we can see why. It's super soft and is the ultimate cosy material for snuggling up with. If you're prone to going to bed cold and waking up hot, brushed cotton is a great bedding option, as it's cool to touch but keeps in the heat.

How to layer blankets for maximum warmth?

Layering blankets for maximum warmth is more than just piling them on top of each other. Red Land Cotton recommends switching up the materials for maximum comfort - for instance opting for a cotton duvet cover with a fleece blanket.

Warm bedding sets

Cuddly duvet cover set, £21.48 Wayfair

For the ultimate winter bedding, this cuddly duvet set from Wayfair is just dreamy.

Velour warm duvet cover & pillowcase set, from £40, Dunelm

Velour is a heavier material that isn't too hot, so it will keep you warm while still being suitable for warmer nights.

Teddy fleece warm bedding set, £16, Amazon

The reviews speak for themselves with this warm teddy fleece bedding set.

Warm fitted sheets

Pure brushed cotton deep fitted sheet, from £15, Marks & Spencer

This pure brushed cotton sheet is temperature regulating, so it will keep you warm in the winter and cool during the summer. Amazing!

Brentfords teddy fitted sheet, £10.99, Amazon

If you want to double up on cosiness, combine the teddy sheet with the teddy duvet set. Be warned though, you may not ever want to leave your bed.

Warm & Cosy brushed cotton fitted sheet, from £14.40, John Lewis

Made from spun yarn, this brushed cotton fitted sheet is designed to keep in the heat.

Warm blankets and throws

Beurer faux fur heated throw, £89.99, Lakeland

Electric blankets are rising in popularity as they're a great money-saver for those that don't want to crank their central heating up, and this faux fur one from Lakeland looks so soft.

Super soft faux fur throw, from £170, The White Company

The White Company has tons of chic home pieces that will also keep you feeling snug - and this faux fur blanket will give a cosy finish to any space.

Teddy bear throw, from £10, Dunelm

This warm teddy bear throw comes in 15 colours, so you can find the perfect one to suit your decor.

Weighted blanket, was £108.99, now £51.99, Wayfair

Weighted blankets are great for keeping warm - and they're designed to help improve your sleep.

Warm pillows

Electric heated pillow, £54.99, Amazon

Electric pillows are the new homeware item we didn't know we needed!

