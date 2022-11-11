Kim Kardashian just launched SKIMS for dogs - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS loungewear is just perfect for the whole family - even your pet.

The 2022 SKIMS holiday collection includes sparkly lingerie and luxe velour and quilted pieces, but what we really love are the matching plaid lounge sets for all of your loved ones, from your kids to your partner, BFF and yes, your dog!

Cozy Knit Pet Sweater, £44 / $44, SKIMS

What better time than the holidays to rock a matchy-matchy set with your fur baby?

The SKIMS holiday shop launches on 11/11 at 9am PT / 6pm ET, but you can sign up for the Wait List - which we recommend if you want to be sure to grab your favorites before they sell out!

Unisex Cozy Knit Onesie, £128 / $128, SKIMS

The ultimate treat for your pampered pet comes in a range of sizes from XL (31-45lbs) all the way down to XS (3-7lbs), which means even cats can have their very own SKIMS too.

Kids Cozy Knit Onesie, sizes 2T-14, £64 / $64, SKIMS

While the just-launched pet sweater only comes in plaid, the full SKIMS’ Cozy Knit collection (for humans) is in a range of solid colors, too, including juniper, camel, onyx and garnet. The line features robes, onesies and jogger sets for both adults and kids sizes 2T to 14, and fuzzy matching socks, too

And just like the SKIMS loungewear for the people in your family, the doggie sweater is crafted from the same ultra-soft plush fabric – so they’ll be just as cozy as you are all through the festive season.

