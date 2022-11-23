The Skims Black Friday sale is ON: Kim Kardashian's best looks are up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

SKIMS doesn't often go on sale on the brand's official website, so when the official SKIMS bi-annual sale drops, it's time to get shopping! And the Black Friday deals on Kim Kardashian's best-selling SKIMS collections are going to sell out fast.

There's everything from shapewear to dresses, cozy loungewear to lingerie on sale. We love that there are so many looks to choose from, and also, of course, the famous inclusive sizing from XXS to 5X.

So if you’ve had your eye on any of SKIMS’ famed loungewear, underwear or shapewear, this sale is THE time to shop! Keep scrolling for an edit of some of the best-selling looks we recommend shopping ASAP.

SOFT LOUNGE CUT OUT LONG SLIP DRESS, more colors, $58 / £58 (WAS $88), SKIMS

ESSENTIAL T-SHIRT BODYSUIT, more colors, $48 / £48 (WAS $72), SKIMS

TEDDY ZIP UP HOODIE, more colors, $50 / £50 (WAS $88), SKIMS

SCULPTING SHORT, more colors, $22 / £22 (WAS $34), SKIMS

SILK SLEEP ROBE, more colors, $130 / £130 (WAS $258), SKIMS

COZY KNIT TANK, more colors, $32 / £32 (WAS $52) and PANTS, $54 / £54 (WAS $88)

ESSENTIAL LONG SLEEVE SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT, more colors, $52 / £52 (WAS $78), SKIMS

When does SKIMS go on sale?

SKIMS has a bi-annual sale, plus you can occasionally find the Kim Kardashian fashion brand discounted online at official retailers that stock SKIMS like Net-a-Porter, as well as Nordstrom.com and Selfridges.com.

SKIMS only goes on sale twice a year on the official SKIMS site, in May and again in November for Black Friday.

The SKIMS bi-annual sale is usually a surprise drop and is held for a very limited time only, so it’s important to get your hands on your favorites as soon as the sale starts!

