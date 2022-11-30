The Calvin Klein Christmas gifts that will put you in your family's good books - we promise!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is coming, and whether you're on the hunt for a present that will wow someone special or for a last-minute gift to treat a family member, Calvin Klein's selection of stylish gifts is guaranteed to have something you'll love.

Calvin Klein Christmas gifts

From the brand's iconic comfy underwear to cosy hoodies and chic accessories, scroll on to find the best Calvin Klein gifts for Christmas to impress the whole family.

Calvin Klein gifts for her

Calvin Klein Polar Fleece Cropped Hoodie, £110, John Lewis

Why not treat a family member to a gift they'll love with this stylish cropped hoodie. Lined with polar fleece materials, it'll make a cosy staple for any winter wardrobe.

Calvin Klein Ovesized Knit Pom Hat, £50, John Lewis

Everyone knows that a cute cosy beanie makes a great Christmas gift - and we're loving this pom pom-topped beauty.

Calvin Klein Embossed Icon Bralette, £38, John Lewis

Calvin Klein is probably best known for its iconic underwear, and we can see why. This embossed bralette looks so comfortable with its adjustable straps and elasticated underband, finished with the signature embossed logo.

Calvin Klein belted puffer coat, £300, John Lewis

If you really want to impress with your Christmas gifts this year, this belted puffer coat with a snug high neckline is guaranteed to make that special someone's day.

Calvin Klein Sculpted Boxy Cross Body Bag, £120, John Lewis

If you're unsure what style of clothes a certain someone might like, this boxy cross body bag is so versatile that everyone will love it - and it will instantly elevate any outfit.

Calvin Klein gifts for him

Calvin Klein Logo Tape T-Shirt, £55, John Lewis

Shopping for a man that has everything? This classic tee has that extra something with the orange logo - and he'll be reaching for it all year round.

Pack of 3 Boxers Calvin Klein Boxers, £46, John Lewis

You can't go wrong with a set of the signature Calvin Klein boxers - and they'll make the perfect stocking filler.

Calvin Klein Crinkle Nylon Jacket, £200, John Lewis

This crinkle jacket is so timeless - with a lightweight feel that can be worn all year round.

Calvin Klein Check Knit Scarf, £80, John Lewis

Calvin Klein accessories are a go-to gift - and this stylish wool blend knit scarf is bound to make someone's Christmas.

