10 best experience days for her: The ultimate gift guide for birthdays, anniversaries & more

Life is all about making memories and these gift experiences for her will certainly do just that. Whether you're shopping for your mum, sister, BFF or the special lady in your life, we've rounded up the best experience days to celebrate her. From an elegant afternoon tea in the city to pamper sessions at Selfridges, relaxing staycations to theatre trips and more, gift her with an experience she'll never forget!

The best experience days for her:

Three Course Dinner with Cocktail for Two at The Fortnum & Mason Bar and Restaurant, £69, Virgin Experience Days

This gift experience is fit for royalty! Treat her like the queen she is and whisk her away to The Fortnum & Mason Bar and Restaurant, where you'll take your seats in the al-fresco surroundings of the Royal Exchange's central courtyard. Named the Most Instagrammable Restaurant in London', after she's posed for a photo or two, toast to the weekend and enjoy three exquisite courses from a set seasonal menu.

The Glow-up Gift Experience, £120, Selfridges

Spoil her with a pamper session at Selfridges! Priced at £120, the Glow-up Gift Experience boasts a one-to-one make-up session with beauty concierge experts, followed by a 45-minute deluxe manicure at Nails Inc and a blow-dry and style at Daniel Galvin.

Afternoon Tea with Champagne for Two in The Domes At London Secret Garden Kensington, £60, Red Letter Days

Hidden away in the back streets of Kensington, enjoy a contemporary afternoon tea in an igloo-style pod, complete with a celebratory glass of champagne.

Two Night Hotel Break, £139, The Gift Experience

Whether you're searching for a city break or a coastal retreat, The Gift Experience has you covered. Offering a two night stay for the price of one, choose between a wide range of deluxe hotels across the UK, including 18th century manors, British castles and stylish townhouses.

Thames Lunch Cruise for Two, £59, Red Letter Days

Embark on a voyage along the River Thames, where you'll sail past a number of London's most iconic skyscrapers and historical institutions, all while tucking into a fabulous two course meal.

Mother & Daughter Makeover with Photoshoot, £49.99, Getting Personal

Capture your special bond with a mother-and-daughter makeover and photoshoot experience. Available at multiple locations across the UK, your day will start with a creative consultation followed by a beautiful make-up and hair treatment by a talented stylist and a photoshoot complete with two to three outfit changes.

90 Minute Walk With Alpacas Experience, £35, Not On The High Street

Animal lovers will rejoice at the chance to take part in a guided walk with alpacas! Over the course of 90 minutes you'll learn all there is to know about your fleecy friend while meandering through a fantastic 110 acre farm!

Segway Thrill for Two, £29, Virgin Experience Days

Test your skills at two-wheel transportation! The Segway Thrill experience offers a short training session where you'll get to grips with the basics, before taking on the twists and turns of the rally track.

Theatre Tickets to a West End Show for Two, £99, Buy A Gift

Choose from a great selection of London's best-loved theatre shows, including Wicked, Hairspray, Mary Poppins, Only Fools and Horses, and more. For just £99 you'll get tickets for two, perfect for a romantic night out or birthday celebrations.

