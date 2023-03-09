14 best 21st birthday gifts for her 2023: From jewellery to designer bags & novelty gifts

Elizabeth Aminoff
Struggling to find the perfect 21st birthday gift for her? We have you covered with our 21st birthday gift guide. With everything from sentimental presents to stylish finds, you are sure to find what you are looking for.
Buying birthday presents for anyone of any age can be tricky, but for a 21-year-old? Now that’s difficult.
With so many options out there, choosing the right gift to mark her milestone birthday probably seems like mission impossible - but what if we told you we have done all the hard work for you?
Best 21st birthday gift ideas for her
We have put together the ultimate selection of 21st birthday presents that any young lady is guaranteed to love. From designer bags to adorable novelty gifts, there is bound to be something for them in this edit. So get scrolling!
Jewellery
Vivienne Westwood Necklace, £90, Selfridges
A timeless yet on-trend piece, this Vivienne Westwood necklace will stand the test of time and is a bestseller for a reason. It is the ultimate special birthday gift that any 21-year-old girl is guaranteed to love.
Champagne
Laurent Perrier limited-edition Champagne, £84.99, Selfridges
What better way to celebrate her 21st birthday than with a bottle of champagne? And with you pink champagne, too. Delicious. Cheers to turning 21!
A designer bag
See By Chloe Mini Bag, £310, Selfridges
A designer bag is a gift she most certainly won’t forget - and this See By Chloe bag is such a classic she can wear for years to come.
A birthday cake
Vanilla Heart Cake, £37.50, Lola's Cupcakes
It goes without saying that an Instagram-worthy cake is a must-have for a big 21st birthday - and this heart cake not only looks dreamy, but is sure to taste incredible.
A keepsake charm
Lock and Key Charm, £70, Pandora
What better way to remember your 21st birthday than by a special charm to mark the occasion? Whether it is clipped onto a necklace, bracelet or just kept as a memento, this little gold padlock would make the perfect gift.
A personalised candle
Personalised Candle, £15, Etsy
Who wouldn’t want their own signature scent on their 21st? This personalised candle would make the perfect special gift.
'21 Reasons Why I Love You' poster
'21 Reasons Why I Love You' Poster, £4.94, Etsy
Tell the birthday girl all the things you love about her in the most special way with this ‘21 reasons why’ poster. Perfect to have out at the birthday party, or to give as a gift before - this is bound to be loved.
Jewellery box
Engravable Jewellery Box, £39.95, Etsy
Spruce up her jewellery collection with this stunning, engravable jewellery box. You can customise this gift exactly to her taste as well.
A 21st birthday plaque
Personalised Birthday Plaque, £12.50, Etsy
Want something she can keep and cherish? Gift her this stunning, customisable plaque she can display in her room.
Don't forget the 21st birthday card
'Little Miss' Birthday Card, £2, Etsy
Because nobody is ever too old for a good, old ‘little miss’ birthday card?
Retro Style Birthday Card, £3.50, Etsy
Any 21-year-old is bound to appreciate this cool, retro-style birthday card - because it’s all about the aesthetic!
Novelty socks
Customisable Socks, £12.74, Etsy
Socks with her face on it - what’s not to love?
Chocolate
Novelty Chocolate Bar, £3.48, Etsy
Thinking of gifting something sweet? Keep it on theme with this drool-worthy ‘Twenty 1’ chocolate bar.
