Meghan Markle loves her evil eye necklace - 7 of our favourites for the Lunar New Year

Meghan Markle is a big fan of symbolic jewellery, and her evil eye necklace caught royal fans attention when she debuted the pendant that is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes."

Meghan first wore the Edge of Ember evil eye necklace during a virtual chat with patron charity Smart Works in April 2020, and fans immediately put the pretty pendant in high demand - causing it to sell out.

Meghan first wore her Edge of Ember evil eye necklace in 2020

Meghan may have put her stamp on the meaningful jewellery trend, but as the Lunar New Year begins on 22 January 2023, there's no better time than now to snap up your own evil eye necklace to maintain good vibes for the new year.

Whether you want Meghan's exact piece or your own amulet as a good luck charm for the year ahead, scroll our edit of the best evil eye necklaces from Missoma, Monica Vinader, Swarovski and more.

Best evil eye necklaces

Visionary Evil Eye Charm Necklace, £145, Edge of Ember

Meghan previously caused the Edge of Ember evil eye necklace to sell out, but the gold Visionary piece is now back in stock.

Describing Meghan's necklace, the Edge of Ember's site reads: "Inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune. The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protect its wearer from negative vibes. It's got your back."

Missoma evil eye 18ct gold-plated necklace, £145, Harvey Nichols

Edge of Ember evil eye 18ct gold-plated necklace, £105, Selfridges

Evil eye necklace, £125, Monica Vinader

Melissa Odabash evil eye necklace, £45, John Lewis

Evil eye necklace, £85, Swarovski

Talisman evil eye stacking necklace set, £555, Monica Vinader

The Edge of Ember pendant is not the only time Meghan has worn the evil eye motif. During her royal visit to South Africa in 2019, the mother-of-two wore a fine chain necklace by Alemdara which featured the symbol - she also owns a statement evil eye earring cuff from Kimai, and her Hamsa ring from Kismet by Milka, worth £240.

