Marks & Spencer just launched a £25 Mother’s Day beauty box worth £110

Mother’s Day is fast approaching (19 March FYI), and if you’re looking to spoil the mother figure in your life but have no idea what to get her, M&S has got you covered.

Marks & Spencer just dropped a brand new Mother’s Day Box full of luxury beauty treats that any mum is sure to appreciate, and the best bit? Worth a total of £110, you can shop it online now for just £25.

The Mother's Day Box 2023, £25 (worth £110), Marks & Spencer

The curated selection has been carefully chosen to offer a full evening pamper routine for your mum, beginning with the REN Rosa Centifolia cleansing gel. The gentle cleanser will lift away makeup and impurities to leave her skin looking and feeling refreshed.

Next, she’ll find the Lumene Ajaton night cream, which provides deep-down replenishment, while Clinique's popular All About Eyes cream offers targeted hydration.

If she wants a more intense treatment, inside the box is also the bestselling Eve Lom rescue mask to deeply cleanse and revive.

She can even give herself a quick mani with the Porchester Square nail polish from Nails Inc - a suits-everyone muted mushroom shade.

Finally, she’ll find a Perfect Night's Sleep candle by NEOM - the most beautiful bedtime scent.

It all comes packaged in a luxury box that we just know she’d be happy to unwrap, and even has some glowing reviews already: "Just received this as a Mother's Day gift, before I opened the box the scent of the candle was absolutely stunning. A box full of quality products. I would have paid twenty five pounds for the candle alone. Very happy," one wrote.

While another said: "Some really lovely products and such good value. Tempted to buy a second."

