18 last-minute Mother's Day gifts on sale that your mum will love – and won't break the bank!

We're nearly half way through March – can you believe it? That means Mother’s Day is almost upon us. Are you looking for a last-minute gift online for your beloved mum?

If that’s the case, we have some great news for you. We've found some amazing Mother’s Day gifts on sale that are not just fabulous presents, but also great deals.

Shop the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts on sale

In our edit of the best Mother's Day gifts on sale, you'll find top brands including Le Creuset, Shark, Fitbit, Braun, Shark, Dove and Panasonic, as well as fabulous experiences at big discounts.

No matter what your mum loves, there's something that's just right for her – everything from kitchen and homeware to fragrances, technology and travel.

So get set to discover the perfect budget-friendly gift for your mum with fast delivery...

PS - Don't see exactly what you want? Have a browse of Amazon's entire Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Last-minute Mother's Day cards

Mother's Day Card with wooden keepsake, £3.57, (WAS £5.50), Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Beauty and fragrance

Dove Truly Pampered Bath & Home Collection, £9.50, (WAS £16), Amazon

Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose fragrance, £29.95 (WAS £42), Amazon

Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection, £8.50 (WAS £13.99), Amazon

Spa Luxetique Gift Set, £42.97, (WAS £55.99), Amazon

Last-minut Mother's Day: gifts from younger children

I love mum with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, £5.41(WAS £5.99), Amazon

Baby footprints clay set, £18.99, (WAS £25.99), Amazon

Letters to my Baby, £9.36, (WAS £13.99), Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day: Lifestyle and experience gifts

Mystery holiday trip for two, from £198, Wowcher

How about gifting mum her first post-lockdown holiday at an exotic mystery location for only £198? How does it work? You buy two of the £99 vouchers (or more, depending on how many people are travelling) and you're entered into a draw and will be allocated your mystery holiday - hotel stay and flights included. Examples of the mystery destinations include three nights in New York with flights, three nights in Dubai with flights and seven nights in the Maldives with flights... it's just the luck of the draw. You can redeem any time between September and November 2023 so there's plenty of time to plan your trip and there are also options for April and June 2023 if you want to get away a little sooner...

Bottomless Afternoon Tea at Mr White's by Marco Pierre White Leicester Square for Two, £59 (WAS £90), Red Letter Days

Red Letter Days has a host of fabulous experiences at great discounts. Like this bottomless afternoon tea for Two at Mr White's by Marco Pierre White Leicester Square. It includes a pot of tea, light sandwiches with traditional fillings plus freshly baked cakes and sweet treats, plus 90 minutes of bottomless prosecco to toast Mum on her special day.

Crazy bear hotel stay, was £209 (WAS £349.90), Wowcher

This is a great gift to give mum something to look forward to – and it’s a gift for two, so who knows, you might even get invited along. It’s a hotel stay for two at the luxurious, award-winning 5 star Crazy Bear Hotel in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire or Stadhampton near Oxford, with champagne, a three-course dinner and continental breakfast included, and it’s an amazing prize – 40% off!

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts for the home

Woodwick 'Hourglass' candle, more scents available, £23.99 (WAS £27.99), Amazon

Le Creuset Kone Stove-Top Kettle, £72, (WAS £97), Amazon

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £149 (WAS £269.99), Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: personal care

Panasonic Hair Dryer Gift Set, £63.99 (WAS £129.99), Amazon

Braun FaceSpa Pro All-in-One Beauty set, £89.99 (WAS £129.99), Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Electronics

Bering Unisex Analogue Quartz Watch Stainless Steel, £148.21 (WAS £179), Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, £149 (WAS £199), Amazon

