I’m a mum and these are the Mother’s Day gifts I DON'T want this year (and the ones I do)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a mum of a three-year-old, I’m fairly new to being the recipient of a Mother’s Day gift.

But in my few years as a mother, I’ve learned there’s a few things I genuinely would love for Mother’s Day – and a few I wouldn’t.

Don’t get it twisted – I’m incredibly grateful for any gift, and am as happy to receive a homemade picture or card as the next person. But if a little push in the right direction is needed for any gift givers out there, I’m here to help.

And with belts tightening and time precious, if you’re going to spend your hard-earned money and time on finding a gift, you might as well make it a Mother’s Day gift she (or should I say, I) actually want…

Here’s my Mother’s Day gifting alternatives:

Fresh flowers are lovely - but a bunch of dry flowers would be ideal

Beautiful bouquets of flowers are all well and good, but I don’t actually have the time to make them to arrange them. They end up stuck in a vase whichever way they came (usually a day later, so half dead by then) and stay on the mantelpiece for far longer than they should – when the water turns brown I know it's my chucking away time.

Dried flowers with vase, £10.99, Etsy

Instead, I’d love a little bunch of dried flowers, ideally already arriving in a vase so all I’ve got to do is pop them on the shelf.

Naff 'mum' jewellery is cute - but something stylish would be ideal

Generic jewellery won’t cut it for me for Mother’s Day – I’m after something a little more personal, and a whole lot more stylish.

Alphabet tag pendant, £60, Otiumberg

I'd love to emblazon myself with my daughter's initial on a pendant or single stud, or an accessory with her star sign on. And I can't stop saving pictures of influencers wearing their kids name on a chunky bracelet. Love!

Initial curb bracelet, £79, Abbott Lyon

No household gadgets thank you - spend the ££ on an LED face mask instead

I’ll never forget the year my poor mum was given a handheld vacuum for Mother’s Day by my sister and I (prompted by our dad, I’ll add). Quite rightly, it didn’t go down well and I’d feel the same.

The Light Salon LED Face Mask, £395, NET-A-PORTER

Instead, forget household gadgets and think quick, practical beauty gadgets – I’d love an LED face mask, to use before bedtime while I’m stacking the dishwasher or putting away washing.

Clothes is a gamble - but a cool sweatshirt would be amazing

I’m still on the fence on whether your other half should buy you clothes – so much can go wrong so proceed with caution. But one thing my partner can’t go wrong with is a cool sweatshirt for me.

Logo sweatshirt, £35.99, Mango

I live in sweatshirts at home and am always in the market for a cooler one to up my WFH game/playground attire.

Old lady perfume? No ta. Go for luxury hand soap

Perfume and candles can be great Mother’s Day gift, if you know their taste and preference. But get it wrong, and that fragrance will languish in her drawer for all eternity and the candle will make its way to her present drawer.

Byredo hand soap, £42, Cult Beauty

What I’d really love is a luxury hand soap because yep, that’s where I’m at in life. A friend of mine only ever requests this year for Mother's Day and I'm taking her lead - and can finally stop being envious of her fancy hand soap.

A homemade breakfast? Give me a breakfast hamper in bed - alone

I do want to spend Mother’s Day with my child, no question, but I want to start the day with a few hours in bed, watching Vanderpump Rules and eating my breakfast – alone. A breakfast hamper for one would be gratefully received.

Champagne breakfast box, £100, Fortnum & Mason

Heartfelt sentimental book? Nope, an Airpod case would be nice

I’d love a cute new novel to read or an inspirational book for Mother’s Day, but I do most of my reading (well, listening) on the go with an audiobook or podcast, while walking the dog or post-nursery drop off.

AirPods case, £18, Urban Outfitters

So a brand new pair of AirPods and a cool new case would go down a treat.

A handwritten IOU. Nice try! I'll take the spa gift card

I’m sure many mums will be gifted this year for Mother’s Day but I think they should all come with a caveat – that you’ll actually get time to use it! I’ve found that asking for gift card for my nearest spa is much easier to use than a spa day; I can squeeze it in one evening or a Saturday morning.

Gift card, from £10, Treatwell

Even better is if they make the appointment (a massage never fails), and have already worked out the childcare admin so you don’t have to (because despite it being 2023, this nearly always falls to the mum…).

NOW SHOP

