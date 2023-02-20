Marks & Spencer launches £10 Coronation Candle in honour of King Charles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marks & Spencer kickstarts its Coronation celebrations with a stunning light-up candle for fans excited for festivities in May.

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, and we're predicting it'll be a huge draw for retailers to sell collectable items ahead of the big day.

Marks & Spencer is getting in there early with the launch of exclusive light-up candles, all decorated especially for the King's Coronation.

Light up Coronation candle, £10, M&S

The £10 showstoppers do make great gifts, especially as they smell divine, too!

The candle is scented with a zesty neroli, lime and bergamot fragrance and features LED lights that are triggered by lighting the wick.

To mark the special occasion of the King’s coronation, the candle has been decorated with the iconic Westminster Abbey as well as three King’s Guards and a 'God Save the King’ banner.

One happy customer wrote: "Perfect keepsake. Bought for myself and ordering two more as gifts."

The bargain candle is trending as we speak, so if you're keen to purchase one of these as a gift for a loved-one, now's the time to do it.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.