The White Company Mother's Day gifts we love for 2023: Pyjamas, candles & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday March 19, FYI) and this is the year to treat your dear Mama to an extra-special, luxury Mother’s Day gift. If you’re stuck for what to buy your mom, take a leaf out of our book and head to The White Company for all the Mother’s Day gift inspiration you need.

While the brand is best known for its iconic candle and diffuser collections, there’s plenty more to browse too. Stylish, spring pyjamas, sweet keepsakes and cashmere loungewear are just some of the treats you can gift your mom from The White Company’s Mother’s Day collection.

Top of my list from my four-year-old? A The White Company hamper because goodness knows I deserve it! Get shopping for the best Mother’s Day gifts from The White Company…

Textured ceramic diffuser, £80, The White Company

Electronic diffusers have become a home staple, and this is a super stylish version that will easily slot into any interiors style. It's one of The White Company's best selling products and we can see why!

Cotton pajamas, £80, The White Company

We love a gorgeous pair of pyjamas as much as the next person, and your mum is sure to adore this beautiful cotton set, printed with the sweetest floral design.

Twist strap slippers, £65, The White Company

She’ll need some luxury slippers to go with those pjs. These fluffy twisted strap slippers are comfy as well as cool, and available in sizes small to large.

Halden Gin Glasses set of 2, £38, The White Company

If gin is her drink, she’ll love these minimally designed gin glasses with a contemporary, chunky base and irregular shape. Pop a bottle of her favourite gin along with them for extra points.

Amalfi lemon candle, £35, The White Company

The White Company’s new scent is a fresh and uplifting blend of lemon, neroli and cedarwood. Zesty!

White Jade Gua Sha, £20, The White Company

This facial massage tool will soon become part of her everyday beauty routine, and is renowned for helping firm, tone and stimulate the skin. There’s a body version too.

Heart mug, £12, The White Company

This chunky mug is full of charm, with a tiny heart decal. Gift her this and she'll be reminded of how much you love her with every morning coffee.

Mother of Pearl Photo Frame, £45, The White Company

The White Company’s pearl photo frame is decorated with the prettiest, iridescent pearls with a silver plated border. Add one of your favourite pictures of you and your mum and she'll love it.

Cashmere Bed Socks, £36, The White Company

Elevate your sock gifting with a pair of cashmere bed socks. These ridiculously soft socks will be a treat for her feet, and are available in a variety of colours including pink, pale blue and camel.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.