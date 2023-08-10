Guys, the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar has just dropped

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Yes, we know it's August but the Fortnum & Mason advent calendar is here and you'll want to see it

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar boxes 2023
Leanne Bayley
Leanne Bayley

Here at HELLO! My job title may as well change to Advent Calendar Editor because from August through to December, it's all about advent calendars - and more specifically, beauty advent calendars

There's always one brand who beats everyone else to drop their one first, and this year it's Fortnum & Mason.

The London-based luxury brand is a royal favourite (Queen Elizabeth famously visited countless times), and the beauty advent calendar is usually a massive hit with beauty fans. And this year it looks better than ever. 

Worth over £1020, the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar contains 30 products inside, and wait for it, there are 22 full size products, 7 travel size and 1 deluxe sample.

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar 2023

Scroll down to see the full list of contents but if you you'd prefer to be surprised you can expect nourishing skincare, haircare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats nestled within its drawers. 

A beauty advent calendar is only as good as the brands chosen to go inside, and this one is very fancy indeed! With pampering goodies from luxury brands including Aromatherapy Associates, Cult51, ESPA, Olverum, Acqua Di Parma, OTO and Charlotte Posner, this Beauty Advent Calendar will seriously elevate your December. 

In no particular order, here's a full list of contents of thee Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar

  1. Ortigia Florio Bath Salts, 4 x 75g
  2. Lauren Dickinson Clarke Provocateur Votive Candle, 70g
  3. Cult 51 Oxygen Mask 50ml
  4. La Bouche Rouge Nude Lip Pencil
  5. Aromatherapy Associates Revive Bath And Shower Oil, 55ml
  6. Olverum Firming Body Moisturizer, 30ml
  7. Delilah Travel Brush Set
  8. Bramley Bubble Bath, 250ml
  9. Wildsmith Skin Active Super Eye Serum, 15ml
  10. Dreem Distillery Moonlit Illuminating Mask, 15ml
  11. Fortnum's Garden Song Hand Cream Tube, 50ml
  12. Kure Bazaar Bubble Vvee Nail Polish, 10ml
  13. Acqua Di Parma Arancia Di Capri Shower Gel, 75ml
  14. Acqua Di Parma Arancia Di Capri Body Lotion, 75ml
  15. Fortnum's Four Seasons Clementine Votive Candle, 75g
  16. OTO Sleep Drops, 15ml
  17. OTO Cleansing Jam Exfoliator, 25ml
  18. Cult 51 Day Cream, 50ml
  19. Maison Matine Poom Poom Eau De Parfum, 15ml
  20. Charlotte Posner Eye Mask
  21. Bramley x Lily & Lionel Sleep Spray, 100ml
  22. Rhug Wild Beauty Protecting Facial Oil With Bakuchiol, 10ml
  23. Rhug Wild Beauty Protecting Day Cream With Blue Tansy Oil, 15ml
  24. Aromatherapy Associates De Stress Bath And Shower Oil, 55ml
  25. Delilah Eyebrow Liner
  26. ESPA Pink Hair And Scalp Mud Mask, 180ml
  27. Charlotte Posner Makeup Bag

Is the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar sustainable? 

This sought-after calendar is recyclable – simply pop out the magnets in the door before recycling at home. You could also start an annual tradition and re-use and refill year after year.

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar 2023

How big is the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar? 

Dimensions: 41cm(H) x 33cm(W) x 13.5cm(D). This is an ornament for your home and you'll want it proudly on display. 

What's the price of the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar? 

Priced at £260, which is £10 more than last year. But it does contain over £1020 worth of beauty products inside. 

When will the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar be delivered?

The website states that dispatch will be after 10 September.

Will the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar sell out?

You bet. As HELLO!'s resident Advent Calendar Editor I can confirm this sells out every single year. 

