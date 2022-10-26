37 affordable advent calendars from less than £5 to under £50

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With money saving tips on everyone's minds these days, you might be hoping to stick to budget-friendly advent calendars this year. But that doesn't mean you can't get an amazing Christmas countdown.

Yes, there are cheap advent calendars – from less than £5 to under £50 – that bring all of the magic of the festive season without breaking the bank, and you can find them at top retailers from Marks & Spencer, H&M and John Lewis to Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason.

H&M Make-Up Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M

We've scoured the internet for the best of the budget buys, including affordable beauty advent calendars, wallet-friendly LEGO or Barbie for the kids, and even favourite characters from books and the screen like Harry Potter, Marvel comic heroes, Game of Thrones and Friends.

Festive mini mince pie advent calendar, £34.99, Selfridges

If you're a fan of snacks, we've included some tasty Christmas countdowns in our edit, from cheese to popcorn and everything in between - we're talking gourmet chocolate, beer, tea and coffee advent calendars, all at a price point that will keep you on budget, no matter what treats are on your wish list.

Beauty advent calendar, £40 with £30 purchase (worth £300), Marks & Spencer

LAUNCH DATE: 27 October

And, whether 12-day or 24-day advent calendars, all are absolutely packed with goodies you'll love for a fabulously festive December.

Advent calendars under £35

Galaxy Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022, was £2.79 now £2, Amazon

Sephora Post-Christmas Beauty Advent calendar, £29.99, Sephora

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £20.95, Amazon

Dove Gently Nourishing advent calendar, £19.85, Amazon

Spa Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M

Cadbury 3D Advent Calendar, £10, Cadbury

City vehicles and accessories advent calendar, £25, John Lewis

The Everything Advent Calendar, £27.50, Hotel Chocolat

Fortnum’s Tea Lovers advent calendar, £35, Fortnum & Mason

Bonne Maman Fruit Jam Advent Calendar, £25.90, Amazon

Relove by Revolution 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £35, Revolution Beauty

Cath Kidston Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45 now £33.75, Amazon

Pukka Herbs 24-day Advent Calendar, £24.99, Amazon

William Morris Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45 now £27, Amazon

Man' Stuff by Technic Toiletry Advent Calendar, £20.60, Amazon

Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £10, Amazon

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar, £21, Amazon

Teapigs advent calendar, £34.99, Amazon

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, £31.99, Amazon

Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £29.95, Harvey Nichols

Friends Stationery Advent Calendar, £14.99, Amazon

Advent calendars under £50

No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £49.50 (worth £211), Boots

Craft beer advent calendar, RRP: £59.95 pre-order price £47.95, Flavourly

2022 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn, £48.36, Etsy

Grooming 12-day Advent Calendar, £40, ASOS

Yankee Candle Advent Book, £39.99, Yankee Candle

Official Nespresso 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar - Original, £41, Nespresso

PLT Beauty advent calendar, £45, PrettyLittleThing

Funko POP Marvel Advent Calendar, £47.47, Amazon

Sephora Beauty 24-Day Advent Calendar, £44.99, Sephora

Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar, £44.99, The Bottle Club

Makeup Revolution X Game Of Thrones 12-Day Advent Calendar, £40, Revolution Beauty

NIVEA Advent Calendar 2022, £40, Amazon

OPI Beauty Advent Calendar, was £69.90 now £49.95, FeelUnique

