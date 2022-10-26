37 affordable advent calendars from less than £5 to under £50

Karen Silas
Cheap and affordable Christmas 2022 advent calendars – from less than £5 to under £50 – at M&S, H&M and more. Money-saving ideas for Xmas...
With money saving tips on everyone's minds these days, you might be hoping to stick to budget-friendly advent calendars this year. But that doesn't mean you can't get an amazing Christmas countdown.
RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas
Yes, there are cheap advent calendars – from less than £5 to under £50 – that bring all of the magic of the festive season without breaking the bank, and you can find them at top retailers from Marks & Spencer, H&M and John Lewis to Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason.
MORE: Sephora's beauty advent calendars are finally available in the UK - hurrah!
SHOP: Amazon's 9 most popular advent calendars for 2022 - find out which one came top
H&M Make-Up Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M
We've scoured the internet for the best of the budget buys, including affordable beauty advent calendars, wallet-friendly LEGO or Barbie for the kids, and even favourite characters from books and the screen like Harry Potter, Marvel comic heroes, Game of Thrones and Friends.
Festive mini mince pie advent calendar, £34.99, Selfridges
If you're a fan of snacks, we've included some tasty Christmas countdowns in our edit, from cheese to popcorn and everything in between - we're talking gourmet chocolate, beer, tea and coffee advent calendars, all at a price point that will keep you on budget, no matter what treats are on your wish list.
Beauty advent calendar, £40 with £30 purchase (worth £300), Marks & Spencer
LAUNCH DATE: 27 October
And, whether 12-day or 24-day advent calendars, all are absolutely packed with goodies you'll love for a fabulously festive December.
Advent calendars under £35
Galaxy Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022, was £2.79 now £2, Amazon
Sephora Post-Christmas Beauty Advent calendar, £29.99, Sephora
Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £20.95, Amazon
RELATED: Cheese advent calendars are a major thing for 2022 and we think they're brie-lient
Dove Gently Nourishing advent calendar, £19.85, Amazon
Spa Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M
Cadbury 3D Advent Calendar, £10, Cadbury
City vehicles and accessories advent calendar, £25, John Lewis
FOR THE KIDS: Best storybook advent calendars 2022: From Peppa Pig to Disney
The Everything Advent Calendar, £27.50, Hotel Chocolat
MORE: 15+ best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas
Fortnum’s Tea Lovers advent calendar, £35, Fortnum & Mason
MORE: Advent calendars for tea lovers – countdown to Christmas with a luxury brew
Bonne Maman Fruit Jam Advent Calendar, £25.90, Amazon
SEE: 33 weird (but wonderful) advent calendars you'll find on the internet
Relove by Revolution 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £35, Revolution Beauty
Cath Kidston Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45 now £33.75, Amazon
Pukka Herbs 24-day Advent Calendar, £24.99, Amazon
William Morris Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45 now £27, Amazon
Man' Stuff by Technic Toiletry Advent Calendar, £20.60, Amazon
Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £10, Amazon
Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar, £21, Amazon
Teapigs advent calendar, £34.99, Amazon
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, £31.99, Amazon
Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £29.95, Harvey Nichols
Friends Stationery Advent Calendar, £14.99, Amazon
Advent calendars under £50
No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £49.50 (worth £211), Boots
Craft beer advent calendar, RRP: £59.95 pre-order price £47.95, Flavourly
2022 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn, £48.36, Etsy
Grooming 12-day Advent Calendar, £40, ASOS
Yankee Candle Advent Book, £39.99, Yankee Candle
Official Nespresso 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar - Original, £41, Nespresso
PLT Beauty advent calendar, £45, PrettyLittleThing
Funko POP Marvel Advent Calendar, £47.47, Amazon
Sephora Beauty 24-Day Advent Calendar, £44.99, Sephora
Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar, £44.99, The Bottle Club
Makeup Revolution X Game Of Thrones 12-Day Advent Calendar, £40, Revolution Beauty
NIVEA Advent Calendar 2022, £40, Amazon
OPI Beauty Advent Calendar, was £69.90 now £49.95, FeelUnique
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.