Amanda Holden can't get enough of this £8 cream highlighter for a natural glow

Amanda Holden's makeup always looks flawless, and now the star has revealed the secret behind her natural glow.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to TikTok to show herself applying the Revolution Pro Golden Goddess Cream Highlighter, which gave her the most amazing dewy finish.

© TikTok Amanda shared a TikTok of herself applying the highlighter

Highlighting wands have been trending in the beauty world for some time thanks to their easy application and highly pigmented finish – and some shoppers are comparing the Revolution Pro product to the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand.

Thankfully, Amanda's highstreet find is a fraction of the price of other similar products on the market, retailing at just £8.

The Golden Goddess highlighter is formulated with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E to keep the skin feeling nourished, and the lightweight texture works to glide straight over makeup for a glowy finish. The cushion pad applicator is buildable and makes it easy to blend the highlighter, whilst giving more control over the application amount.

Available in three shades; Light Shimmer, Light Bronze and Warm Gold, Revolution recommends mixing the shades together if you want to achieve a more intense, multi-dimensional glow.

Amanda also showcased the Revolution Pro Cream Blush and Cream Contour in the video – and the trio can be purchased individually or as a set.

The 52-year-old captioned the TikTok: "Getting glowy with some of my fave Revolution products."

While we are yet to try the Revolution highlighter stick ourselves, the product has received positive reviews from shoppers, many of which are praising the affordability, easy application, and glowy finish.

