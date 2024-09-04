The ELEMIS Advent Calendar for 2024 is a dream for skincare fans – here's everything you need to know

As the beauty advent calendars start to hit the shelves, it's the ELEMIS beauty advent calendar 2024 that our skin has been waiting for. Always a joy, this year's ELEMIS advent calendar is pretty much a one-stop shop of incredible skincare that quite honestly, I want to crack open before December 1.

This year, the beauty advent calendar from ELEMIS hones in on what its most loved for; wellness and skincare, with some of the brand's bestselling and most iconic products included in the line-up. 25 days, 25 products, including full-sized skincare and travel-sized.

ELEMIS Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar 2024 © ELEMIS £199 (worth £537) at ELEMIS

Called The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar, its worth £537 and costs £199 - is it worth it? Let's take a look.

My review of the ELEMIS Beauty Advent Calendar



Whether you’re a lifelong ELEMIS fan or a newbie to the brand, this advent calendar is a brilliant buy for you to revisit old favourites, discover new products or simply try the British brand for yourself.

With 25 products, its a hefty advent calendar and I’m pleasantly surprised to see inside is a full-size 50ml Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml, worth £94, and a 20g jar of my favourite, the ELEMIS Cleansing Balm. That's a great size for travelling with! The advent calendar also includes other variations of the cleansing balm, which I'm looking forward to trying.

Those products aside, it’s an impressive line-up of products that encompasses a full skincare routine, which is a rarity in beauty advent calendars and really gives you the chance to see how your skin transforms with them. 13 of the products are from the Pro-Collagen range, known for plumping the skin and the range ELEMIS is perhaps best known for.

Alongside that, products include favourites from the illuminating Dynamic Resurfacing range, nourishing Superfood formulas plus Frangipani Monoi bodycare - if you have never smelt this incredible range, honestly, smell it as it transforms you somewhere far more tropical than the UK. It is such a beautiful scent, I promise you you won't know how you lived without it.

© ELEMIS The ELEMIS Advent Calendar is worth over £530

Spoiler alert: There's also an ELEMIS branded headband and cleansing cloth to aid your beauty routine further. Scroll on to see everything that's inside for 2024, including sizes...

ELEMIS Advent Calendar for 2024 - The contents

Cleansing Cloth

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml

Headband

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml

Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator 15ml

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml

Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml

Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix 15ml

Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum 5ml

Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream 4ml

Skin Nourishing Milk Bath 60ml

Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml

Superfood Facial Oil 5ml

Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml

Superfood Midnight Facial 15ml

Is the box sustainable?

It is! The box itself is fully recyclable, or can be reused to create your own advent calendar with next year, with gold-patterned drawers of differing sizes.

When is the ELEMIS advent calendar on sale?

The ELEMIS calendar is available now, and if previous years are anything to go by, it'll sell fast.

