The Shiseido advent calendar is here – and it’s full of amazing skincare, makeup and fragrances worth over £530

It’s *almost* the most wonderful time of the year and we’ve been searching for the best beauty advent calendars to buy in preparation for Christmas.

Over the last few years, beauty advent calendars have become all the rage for the festive season – enabling many beauty addicts to try to a full collection of products in one go, and for a fraction of the original retail price.

One beauty advent calendar that isn’t to be missed this year is from Japanese beauty brand Shiseido – where for a swift £172, you can receive over £530 worth of Shiseido’s gorgeous skincare, makeup and fragrances.

Shiseido beauty advent calendar

Is the Shiseido beauty advent calendar worth it?

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying an early Christmas gift for somebody else, this year’s advent calendar is jam-packed with 24 full-sized, deluxe and travel mini versions of Shiseido’s best-selling products. Coming in at £173, it's definitely a considered purchase, but considering that the products in total are worth over £530, the advent calendar is worth it, in my opinion. The offering of both full-sized and mini products also means you're getting good bang for your buck.

A sneak peek into Shiseido's 2024 advent calendar… Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, 15ml – Suitable for all skin types, this number one anti-ageing serum promotes a youthful and radiant complexion.

– Suitable for all skin types, this number one anti-ageing serum promotes a youthful and radiant complexion. Essential Energy Hydrating Cream, 15ml – Formulated with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, this smooth hydrating cream promotes 24 hours of full hydration for your complexion.

– Formulated with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, this smooth hydrating cream promotes 24 hours of full hydration for your complexion. Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, 30ml – The wrinkle smoothing cream ensures skin dryness is kept at bay whilst targeting deep wrinkles and fine lines.

– The wrinkle smoothing cream ensures skin dryness is kept at bay whilst targeting deep wrinkles and fine lines. Full Lash Serum – The full lash serum is perfect for nourished longer lashes. This can also be used on your eyebrows for a fuller look.

– The full lash serum is perfect for nourished longer lashes. This can also be used on your eyebrows for a fuller look. Ginza Eau de Parfum Spray – Containing notes of jasmine, patchouli and hinoki wood, the Gina Eau de Parfum is thoroughly enchanting.

My review of the Shiseido beauty advent calendar

As well as being a brand I really rate, Shiseido is also fan-favourite of many beauty enthusiasts including celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Anne Hathaway, who has been an ambassador for the brand since last year. I was particularly excited to see this year's beauty advent calendar because of the variety of skincare, body care, fragrance and beauty products. In particular, the Clarifying Cleansing Foam, Benefiance Overnight Wrinkle Resisting Cream, Ultimune Power Infusing Hand Cream and Essential Energy Hydrating Cream are all either best-sellers or award-winning products, which is great because it means you receive some of the brand's most-loved products in this advent calendar.

Shiseido advent calendar - the contents

Full of exciting goodies from showers gels to lotions and perfumes, the products featured in the advent calendar have been specifically chosen to work together, creating a fuller beauty routine with every door opened.

The calendar contains 24 skincare and makeup bestsellers, including:

Clarifying Cleansing Foam - 15ml

Waso Gel to Oil Cleanser - 30ml

Treatment Softener - 30ml

Ultimune Power infusing Concentrate - 15ml

Ultimune Power Infusing Hand Cream - 40ml

Eudermine Activating Essence - 30ml

Bio-Performance Skin HIForce Cream - 5ml

Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream - 15ml

Vital Perfection Overnight Firming Treatment - 15ml

Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Night Concentrate 10ml

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream - 30ml

Benefiance Overnight Wrinkle Resisting Cream - 15ml

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream - 15ml

Essential Energy Hydrating Cream - 15ml

Waso Purifying Scrub Mask - 30ml

Waso Sleeping Mask - 15ml

Waso Yuzu-C Eye Awakening Essence - 20ml

Ginza Night Intense Scented Body Lotion - 50ml

Ginza Perfumed Shower Cream - 50ml

Ginza Eau de Parfum Spray - 10ml

Full Lash Serum - 2ml

ControlledChaos Mascara Black Pulse - 11.5ml

Kajal Inkartist 09 Gunjo Blue – 0.8g

TechnoSatin Lipstick Shade 415 Short Circuit - 2g

When is the Shiseido advent calendar on sale?

The Shiseido calendar is available now, but we expect it to sell out fast.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.