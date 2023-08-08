This is the glow-giving SPF used by Holly Willoughby - and the experts approve

Holly Willoughby has flawless skin, and that’s partly down to her impeccable beauty routine as advised by her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil.

It’s widely known that sunscreen is the most important step in our skincare routines and Patsy swears by Supergoop’s new primer, Glowscreen, which includes SPF30.

You’ve probably heard of the brand’s universally-adored Unseen Sunscreen, but rather than mattifying your skin, this new product leaves your complexion with a gorgeous dewy finish.

The clever formula is designed to give you that coveted lit-from-within glow while crucially not leaving you looking oily or greasy. It also contains a cocktail of ingredients to protect, soothe and soften.

"I only tried Glowscreen out last month after its launch earlier this year and it’s become a firm favourite in my summer make up bag," Patsy wrote on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon. "Not only does Glowscreen have built in SPF30, its main purpose is the lovely dewy glow it gives your skin. It’s a primer and skin-enhancer in one, whilst also protecting against infrared radiation and filtering blue light.

"The Niacinamide ingredient evens out skin tone and minimises pores; Cocoa Peptides help to filter blue light, and Sea Lavender provides long-lasting hydration. It’s great to use prior to applying foundation but it’s also beautiful when used on its own, especially when you have a natural summer glow and don’t want to cover up with foundation."

Glowscreen retails for £34 at Cult Beauty and while it doesn’t come cheap, the reviews really speak for themselves. You can also purchase a travel size for £17, which is ideal if you’re going away for a short break, or you just want to trial the product before ordering the full size.

