Holly Willoughby swears by this miracle volumising blow-dry spray - and it’s just £5

Holly Willoughby is rarely seen without a bouncy blow-dry and her hair always looks amazing - despite the TV star admitting she’s suffered from hair loss.

Luckily for us, her hair stylist Ciler Peksah has just shared her favourite everyday products on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, and some are seriously affordable.

"Throughout the years, I’ve experimented with myriad products, and with brands innovating with new ingredients all the time it’s impossible to stand still when it comes to haircare," writes Ciler.

"I really would recommend trying different things to see what works for you – but be sure to give any new product you try a chance for a few months before moving onto the next one. Hair textures vary so much, so what works for one person, won’t for another, so definitely explore other brands. What’s also key to say here is that effective results don’t always require a hefty investment."

The first product going straight in our shopping basket is Charles Worthington’s Volume & Bounce Big Blow Dry Spray, which Ciler says she applies liberally to damp hair, spraying from root to tip.

"This value high street [product] contains added heat protection and gives huge body and hold to the hair when blow dried," she writes. "It even helps to speed up the drying process and gives a wonderful shiny finish."

The volume-boosting spray protects your hair from up to 225°C of heat and makes blow-drying up to 40% quicker. It’s formulated with polymers, which provide weightless invisible hold. And the best bit? It’s just £5 at Boots.

Also available at the beauty retailer is the Andrew Fitzsimons HARD Strong Hold Hairspray that Ciler uses to keep Holly’s hair perfectly in place. Retailing for £6, it’s recommended by 95% of customers thanks to its firm hold and non-sticky formula. Plus, it has a gorgeous scent unlike most other hairsprays.

"This spray will hold your hair in place whilst you party the night away," Ciler writes. "It’s not sticky and your hair remains brushable – keeping in that all important movement. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and smells super fresh!"

Even better, right now you can save 10% across almost everything when you spend £60 at Boots by using code SAVE10, but hurry - the offer ends at 5pm on Tuesday.