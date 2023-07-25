This is the game-changing £10 hair tool Holly Willoughby uses for heatless curls

Whether she’s on set or taking Instagram selfies, there’s no doubt soft, effortless waves are Holly Willoughby’s signature hair style.

While the 41-year-old TV star has her own hair stylist Ciler Peksah to create the look, she’s just shared exactly how she does it on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon - and it’s so low maintenance.

Stressing the importance of using less heat for healthy hair, Ciler wrote: "I’m in no doubt that the sun’s warmth is healing for mind, body and soul, so try to capitalise on this healing by allowing your hair to dry naturally as often as you can during the summer months. When we’re melting either at home or abroad, the last thing any of us want to do is to whip out the hair dryer to blow-dry and style our hair!"

She went on to reveal that she uses one of the latest trending hair tools to create Holly’s gorgeous style - Kitsch Satin Heatless Pillow Rollers, and you can shop them at boots for just £10.50.

Available in a set of six, the heatless rollers are sold out at most other online retailers, which is testament to their popularity.

"If you like the idea of creating some heatless curls, in addition to braiding you can actually get heatless curl kits that are for all year round use," wrote Ciler. "These are an absolute godsend in the summer because they are so easy to use and really effective. I tend to opt for ones that are silk or satin, just because they are gentler on the hair. I adore the Kitsch Satin Pillow Rollers."

Designed to be worn while you sleep, the soft satin material is gentle on your hair and scalp, keeping it frizz-free and preventing breakage. It also allows you to sleep in total comfort, and wake up to perfect waves.

Simply section off your hair and start rolling up until it’s against your scalp. Fold the roller and snap the button clasp at the top of your head, tucking your hair securely, and repeat.

Shop more celebrity-favourite affordable beauty products...