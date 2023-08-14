This is the affordable hair product Margot Robbie swears by for soft bouncy waves

Margot Robbie has always been beauty goals, but her recent Barbie press tour has us wanting to track down every single one of her favourite products.

The good news? While the stunning Aussie actress could get her hands on any luxury item on the market, she still loves a bargain. Case in point? The £11 ($20) dry shampoo she still swears by.

Available at Boots and Ulta Beauty, Klorane’s Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk keeps her soft waves looking fresh, while giving serious volume and even covering dark roots.

Margot has raved about the dry shampoo for years, first telling British Vogue in 2016, it’s a product she "can’t be without". She later told Coveteur: "This is the sh*t. If you’ve got blonde hair. It’s the best because it covers your roots and makes it look like you just got them done, when really it’s just a ton of dry shampoo."

The clever formula includes a combination of highly absorbent powders and gentle Oat Milk, which provides moisturising, softening and protective properties. Perfect for all hair types, it’s particularly suited to those who struggle with dry shampoo due to a sensitive scalp.

The glowing reviews seem to agree with the Barbie star, as one customer writes: "A little goes a long way, but even if I put a lot on it somehow doesn't make your hair look like you've used dry shampoo. It just makes it look clean and fresh and bouncy. I'm not crazy about the smell, it's fine, just sort of vaguely floral. What I do like is that it fades fast so you don't have that giveaway cloud of dry shampoo scent all day."

While another says: "Great product. I wouldn’t use anything else. My hair is fine and gets greasy roots by the end of day two. This gives another day at least. Mild scent. No white residue. I have tried others in this range but this one is the best."

