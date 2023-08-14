This is the affordable hair product Margot Robbie swears by for soft bouncy waves

Margot Robbie has always been beauty goals, but her recent Barbie press tour has us wanting to track down every single one of her favourite products.
The good news? While the stunning Aussie actress could get her hands on any luxury item on the market, she still loves a bargain. Case in point? The £11 ($20) dry shampoo she still swears by.
Available at Boots and Ulta Beauty, Klorane’s Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk keeps her soft waves looking fresh, while giving serious volume and even covering dark roots.
Margot has raved about the dry shampoo for years, first telling British Vogue in 2016, it’s a product she "can’t be without". She later told Coveteur: "This is the sh*t. If you’ve got blonde hair. It’s the best because it covers your roots and makes it look like you just got them done, when really it’s just a ton of dry shampoo."
The clever formula includes a combination of highly absorbent powders and gentle Oat Milk, which provides moisturising, softening and protective properties. Perfect for all hair types, it’s particularly suited to those who struggle with dry shampoo due to a sensitive scalp.
The glowing reviews seem to agree with the Barbie star, as one customer writes: "A little goes a long way, but even if I put a lot on it somehow doesn't make your hair look like you've used dry shampoo. It just makes it look clean and fresh and bouncy. I'm not crazy about the smell, it's fine, just sort of vaguely floral. What I do like is that it fades fast so you don't have that giveaway cloud of dry shampoo scent all day."
While another says: "Great product. I wouldn’t use anything else. My hair is fine and gets greasy roots by the end of day two. This gives another day at least. Mild scent. No white residue. I have tried others in this range but this one is the best."
Shop more celebrity-favourite beauty products...
Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food moisturiser
Hailey says:
“The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.”
Other celeb fans:
- Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."
- Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive."
- Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy."
- Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product."
Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops
Mrs Hinch says:
"These are a ten out of ten." The cleanfluencer also used a makeup wipe over her skin to reveal her makeup-free radiant glow after using them.
The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion
Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion
Jennifer says:
"I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."
Other celebrity fans of Aveeno:
- Jessica Alba
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Zoe Saldana
Jen’s fave daily moisturiser is currently a trending product at Lookfantastic - it’s deeply moisturising and it’s great for sensitive skin since it’s unscented. It’s blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal, and harmonises with your skin’s natural microbiome, ensuring that its entire surface is balanced and never stripped of essential goodness.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
As Frankie got ready for the BAFTAs, eagle-eyed beauty fans spotted a tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré on her dressing table. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Maya says:
"I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years. In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that."
Other celebrity fans:
- Kim Kardashian: "I love Bio-Oil. It's cheap, and it really works!"
- Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated."
- Rochelle Humes: "I've been using Bio-Oil for years now, and I swear by it. It's great for keeping my skin hydrated and reducing the appearance of scars."
- Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy."
- Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth."
Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.
Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream
Pond's moisturising cold cream
Kylie says:
"It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."
Other celebrity fans:
- Johanna Lumley: "I've used Pond's Cold Cream for years. It's the best makeup remover there is."
- Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream."
- Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works."
Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturiser - it’s a great makeup remover too. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.
Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 shampoo
Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set
Holly’s trusted hair stylist Ciler Peksah writes on Holly’s website Wilde Moon:
"This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much-needed oomph!"
The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.