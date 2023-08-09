Holly Willoughby is a goddess in chic black swimsuit in Portugal - shop the look

Holly Willoughby is currently living her best life in sunny Portugal for her summer break.
The ITV presenter is on holiday in the Algarve with her family and was pictured looking unreal in a sleek black swimsuit as she stepped out of the sea.
Holly Willoughby wears Hunza G's black Domino swimsuit in the Algarve, Portugal.
The Domino swimsuit is by celebrity-favourite brand Hunza G, which is known for its super flattering one-size-fits-all swimwear. It features a scoop neck, thin shoulder straps, high-cut legs and the label’s signature crinkled finish.
Holly is on holiday with her three children and TV producer husband Dan, who she recently celebrated 16 years of marriage with.
Holly shared a romantic photo with her husband Dan
Sharing a rare photo of the couple in her weekly newsletter for Wylde Moon, she wrote: "August happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together."
Shop the bikini brands loved by celebrities...
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby shared an Instagram selfie looking gorgeous in Hunza G's iconic pink swimsuit. Famed for its textured sculpting seersucker material, the brand is a hit year after year with fashion fans. It's also been seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Michelle Keegan.
Hunza G
We love the Gigi bikini (seen here in the same bubblegum pink hue as Holly's). It features a square-neck top and hip-grazing briefs with high-cut legs.
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden is a big fan of Melissa Odabash, having been seen in several of the brand's bikinis and swimsuits, like this amazing red two-piece.
Melissa Odabash
Former model Melissa Odabash launched her own swimwear line when she couldn't find the bikinis she wanted. Renowned for playful prints and vibrant colours, they also come in the most figure-flattering cuts.
Demi Moore
It's no secret Demi Moore has an incredible figure, but she wears some pretty great bikinis too. She shared a selfie wearing a navy two-piece from Andie Swim, which is famed for its high quality fabrics and flattering cuts.
Andie Swim
Andie Swim is all about well-made, well-cut swimsuits that are so comfortable and you don't have to think about adjusting them. You can send the brand an email for fit advice, sizing support, and try-on tips. Plus there's a fit quiz to help you find your perfect size.
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton has been swimsuit goals for years, most recently stepping out in this red string bikini by Heidi Klein while on holiday in St. Barts in February.
Heidi Klein
We love Heidi Klein's bright Morocco bikini. It's flecked with metallic thread and features removable padding and adjustable ties. The luxury swimwear label is also loved by Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevingne.
Stacey Dooley
Stacey Dooley left fans in awe when she posted a poolside Instagram photo wearing a black scalloped bandeau bikini top and matching briefs by LA-based brand Marysia.
Marysia
Marysia has also attracted the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o since launching in 2009. Made from premium Italian fabrics, the swimwear is cut by hand in a couture factory and we're obsessed with this chic two-piece.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showcased her toned figure on Instagram in Frankie's Bikinis' Firefly two-piece. Made from a luxe scrunch ribbed fabric, the skimpy swimwear featured tie detail on the top of each arm.
Frankie's Bikinis
As well as J.Lo, Frankie's Bikinis counts Pamela Anderson, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid among its biggest fans. The US brand is revered for its range of sleek and sexy string bikinis. While Jennifer's exact style is sold out, this one from the Pamela collection is so similar.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and her A-list girl squad sent the internet into a frenzy after they donned matching swimsuits from Solid & Striped. The bold prints and bright colours are perfect for summer.
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped has a wide selection of cuts, colours and patterns that suit every taste, in high-quality, comfortable materials. We love this brightly striped strapless bikini which is made from the softest terrycloth fabric and features ruched detail.