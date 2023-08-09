Holly Willoughby is a goddess in chic black swimsuit in Portugal - shop the look

Holly Willoughby is currently living her best life in sunny Portugal for her summer break.

The ITV presenter is on holiday in the Algarve with her family and was pictured looking unreal in a sleek black swimsuit as she stepped out of the sea.

© SplashNews.com Holly Willoughby wears Hunza G's black Domino swimsuit in the Algarve, Portugal.

The Domino swimsuit is by celebrity-favourite brand Hunza G, which is known for its super flattering one-size-fits-all swimwear. It features a scoop neck, thin shoulder straps, high-cut legs and the label’s signature crinkled finish.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been pictured in the exact same style in blush, while Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Michelle Keegan have also been spotted in the brand.

Rosie Hunting-Whiteley wears Hunza G's Domino swimsuit in blush

To shop the look for yourself, head to Farfetch where you can buy the one-piece for £160. The luxe seersucker fabric is stretchy and moulds to perfectly fit your body, which means it will last you for years, even if your size changes.

Holly styled her swimsuit with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of black angular cat-eye sunglasses. She wore her hair scraped back and added a striped sarong as she made her way up the beach.

To get the look for less, New Look has this sleek black ribbed swimsuit with the same scoop neck, high-leg cut for just £28. It's even been recommended by Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman.

Pour Moi also has a very similar black textured swimsuit with ring strap detail and a scooped neckline. Retailing for £55, it features underwiring and body sculpting support.

Holly is on holiday with her three children and TV producer husband Dan, who she recently celebrated 16 years of marriage with.

Holly shared a romantic photo with her husband Dan

Sharing a rare photo of the couple in her weekly newsletter for Wylde Moon, she wrote: "August happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together."

