SHEIN is going on tour! How to get free beauty treats, attend talks and win prizes

Join us at some very special events across the UK...

With summer drawing to a close, you may well be planning your AW wardrobe or scheduling a fun post-holiday reunion with friends. Well, HELLO! Fashion has just the ticket, as we’re teaming up with Klarna and SHEIN to go on tour in London, Birmingham and Manchester – and you’re invited!

The stylish road trip will visit the three cities across the UK from 20-23 September. Climb aboard the dazzling In Pink We Trust tour bus to enjoy complimentary hair styling and manicures, pink food and drink treats, a SheGLAM spin-to-win game plus a retro arcade grabber where you can bag prizes and discount codes from SHEIN.

Join us on the SHEIN x Klarna tour

As your authority on all things style and shopping, HELLO! Fashion's Editor Jill Wanless will host an exclusive Trends At Twelve talk in each city to give you the lowdown on the best new season buys and insider fashion tips for autumn winter and beyond. By attending you'll also receive an exclusive goodie bag worth up to £40. Tickets to the Trends At Twelve talk are free but in limited availability, capped at one per person and must be reserved in advance via Eventbrite.

Otherwise you can join the bus at any time throughout the day without the need to book. The first 100 people in the queue at each city (opening at 10am) will receive an additional free goodie bag.

Whether you come alone or with friends and family, it’s the perfect day out for fashion and beauty fans.

HELLO! Fashion Editor Jill will share her insider take on autumn's trends

When and where?

The SHEIN In Pink We Trust tour bus will be at:

LONDON:

Crispin Place, Spitalfields, London E1 on Wednesday 20 September, 10am – 5pm. Reserve your free ticket for Jill’s Trends At Twelve presentation at 12 noon and claim your goodie bag.

BIRMINGHAM:

Bullring, Rotunda Square, Birmingham B5 on Friday 22 September, 10am – 5pm. Reserve your free ticket for Jill’s Trends At Twelve presentation at 12 noon and claim your goodie bag.

MANCHESTER:

Spinningfields Square, Manchester M3 on Saturday 23 September, 10am – 5pm. Reserve your free ticket for Jill’s Trends At Twelve presentation at 12 noon and claim your goodie bag.

There'll be fashion and beauty trends aplenty

Attendees must be over the age of 18. See you on board!

Offering a wealth of styles, colours, and fits to choose from, SHEIN is the leading online retailer for all your fashion needs. From boxy blazers to cosy knitwear and timeless denim separates, you can find chic wardrobe staples for a look that is truly your own. See the items team HELLO! Fashion are adding to basket aboard our VIP bus.

With Klarna, you have the tools to shop smarter at your fingertips. As the world’s leading shopping service, shop in a way that suits you with options to pay now, later or spread the cost into 3 interest-free payments. Shop the new season collections now at SHEIN with Klarna available at checkout.

Klarna's Pay in 3/ Pay in 30 days are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. Ts&Cs and late fees apply.

Shop the new season collections now at SHEIN, and discover the ranges of ways to pay via the Klarna app.