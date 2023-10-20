We found Molly-Mae's exact bomber jacket and trousers – and you can get 15% off each

As well as keeping fans up to date with her life shared with boxer Tommy Fury and adorable daughter Bambi in her YouTube vlogs, Molly-Mae Hague is also a constant source of fashion inspiration.

And the Love Island star turned business mogul recently perfected off-duty style in this season's must-have bomber jacket and tailored trouser pairing, looking chic in the selfie posted to Instagram, wearing shades of black, white and charcoal grey and declaring herself an 'October girly always'.

Followers were quick to ask where they could shop Molly's exact look – and we have all the details. She chose a jacket and trousers from The Couture Club, the lifestyle merchandise brand based in her hometown of Manchester.

The label focuses on elevated casual separates in a classic colour palette of monochrome and grey, with cosy outerwear options such as puffer jackets and bombers ensuring you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function in the colder months.

You can shop Molly-Mae's exact items below – and all new customers will receive a 15% discount when using the code WELCOME15 at checkout.

Available in UK size 4-18, Molly's oversized Tweed Panelled Bomber Jacket features tweed and cotton contrast panels and a statement collar with the brand's embroidery on the front.

Make like Molly and wear with looser fit trousers for casual days or a midi denim skirt, slingback sandals and red lipstick for an evening out.

Completing her look, Molly-Mae teamed her bomber and white tee with Couture Club's Branded Waistband Tailored Trousers with a flattering high waisted, straight leg fit.

A WFH-friendly cut, they also feature concealed zips along the back hems which can be worn open for a more casual look and are available in UK size 4-18.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.