9 autumn wedding guest dresses you'll want to wear on repeat

It once seemed weddings were reserved for the summer months or Christmas time, but these days invitations are arriving for dates all year round.
While this is great news for our social calendars, it does mean choosing an outfit can be tricky. If you’re asking yourself, what should I wear to an autumn wedding? There are so many beautiful options for wedding guest dresses during the transitional seasons available to shop online.
How we chose the best autumn wedding guest dresses
- New-in: All of the pieces in this edit are from new season collections by brands we love.
- Cut: As we move into the colder months our occasionwear becomes a little more modest. Most dress lengths in this edit are maxi or midaxi and there are several long-sleeve options.
- Colour: Autumnal hues that seem out of place during summer weddings are now at the forefront. Think navy, purples, bronze and even black.
- Material: We've replaced more lightweight materials like linens with tactile silks and heavier crepe.
The best autumn wedding guest dresses to shop now
From silky slip dresses in earthy tones to wrap dresses in autumnal floral prints, we’ve found all of the best wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear beyond the nuptials this season.
Reformation Parma Silk Dress
Made from 100% silk, Reformation's stunning Parma dress beautifully skims the figure, falling to a maxi length. It features adjustable straps for the perfect fit, and is available in two alternative autumnal prints. Style it with barely-there black heels and gold jewellery.
& Other Stories Asymmetric Off-Shoulder Dress
Crafted from satin, & Other Stories' asymmetric off-the-shoulder dress is designed with a diagonal cut and a one-sleeve sweeping neckline. It has a draped, form-fitting silhouette and a deep purple tone which looks amazing with delicate silver jewellery.
Pretty Lavish Satin Midaxi Dress
We love the bronze shade of this high neck satin maxi dress by Pretty Lavish, which is stunning styled with chunky gold hoop earrings. It has a beauitful open back, halterneck design.
Rixo Elsie Polka Dot Dress
For a luxe take on the classic polka dot dress, we're obsessed with this steel blue midi from Rixo. Made from a silk-viscose blend with black devoré-velvet polka dots, it features blouson sleeves with shoulder ruching and a very flattering figure-skimming bia skirt. Just add metallic accessories.
Mango Asymmetric Bow Dress
The rules on whether its acceptable to wear black to a wedding have historically been blurred but it's become a popular choice, particularly during the colder months. Mango's sleek black midi is made from a flowy fabric with an asymmetric, figure-skimming design and has a sultry, subtle side slit. Heading to a black tie wedding? Add diamonds to make this look ultra luxe.
Phase Eight Floral Midi Wrap Dress
Florals are still stunning for an autumn wedding, and this Phase Eight midi is made from a fluid fabric that drapes beautifully on the body. It features a wrap design that cinches the waist, with a tie belt, plus a tiered hem and fluttery angel sleeves for extra movement.
River Island Frill Maxi Dress
With its cascading ruffles, River Island's maxi dress is ideal for drinking, eating and dancing in all day. It features glitter embellishments - perfect as we move closer to party season. We love the delicate cross back detail.
Ted Baker Llauraa Dress
This navy silk dress from Ted Baker is effortlessly elegant. It features a sleek high neck, sleeveless design with a statement-making and playful oversized neck tie on the back.
Reiss Maya Animal Print Dress
Reiss puts an autumnal twist on classic animal print with the Maya dress. It's cut with a universally-flattering V-neckline, long blouson sleeves and front slip, and is so easy to style with your favourite black accessories.