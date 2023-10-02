9 autumn wedding guest dresses you'll want to wear on repeat

It once seemed weddings were reserved for the summer months or Christmas time, but these days invitations are arriving for dates all year round.

While this is great news for our social calendars, it does mean choosing an outfit can be tricky. If you’re asking yourself, what should I wear to an autumn wedding? There are so many beautiful options for wedding guest dresses during the transitional seasons available to shop online.

The best autumn wedding guest dresses at a glance

How we chose the best autumn wedding guest dresses

All of the pieces in this edit are from new season collections by brands we love. Cut: As we move into the colder months our occasionwear becomes a little more modest. Most dress lengths in this edit are maxi or midaxi and there are several long-sleeve options.

As we move into the colder months our occasionwear becomes a little more modest. Most dress lengths in this edit are maxi or midaxi and there are several long-sleeve options. Colour: Autumnal hues that seem out of place during summer weddings are now at the forefront. Think navy, purples, bronze and even black.

Autumnal hues that seem out of place during summer weddings are now at the forefront. Think navy, purples, bronze and even black. Material: We've replaced more lightweight materials like linens with tactile silks and heavier crepe.

The best autumn wedding guest dresses to shop now

From silky slip dresses in earthy tones to wrap dresses in autumnal floral prints, we’ve found all of the best wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear beyond the nuptials this season.