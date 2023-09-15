Michelle Keegan’s £35 jumper is gorgeous for the new season - and it’s selling out fast

Michelle Keegan launched her new collection with Very on Friday, and from cosy bouclé coats to chic tailored suits and printed midi dresses, we want everything.

First on our shopping list? A soft cable knit sweater in cream, with a high neck, wrap-style front and an asymmetric hem. So flattering, it will be a staple piece in our autumn wardrobes, and it’s also something a bit different from our regular knits.

Retailing for just £35, the trending piece is currently available in sizes 6-18 and already selling fast.

Michelle styled the sweater with a pair of faux leather khaki cargo trousers, gold jewellery and her hair worn up in an effortless messy bun. Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Here’s a few fave pieces from my September collection that’s launched today."

Also a favourite of the Brassic star is this colour block striped top. The figure-hugging fit is ideal for tucking into trousers and Michelle looked unreal, styling it with a black wide-leg pair and heeled boots. "Perfect top for this season that you can dress up or dress down," she wrote, adding: "I love this one."

We’re obsessed with her printed midi dress too, which has a bodycon cut with flattering ruched detail and long sleeves. Fully-lined, it’s made from a lightweight semi-sheer mesh material and comes in an abstract print in autumn tones. "If you’re looking for something more dressy," she wrote on her Instagram, pairing the statement piece with barely-there stilettos.

If you’re shopping for your new season coat, Michelle also shared a gorgeous shot wearing a cream longline jacket over a knitted mini dress. Featuring a straight silhouette and contrasting bouclé sleeves, you could throw it on over everything this autumn for an instant outfit upgrade. Michelle captioned the photo: "Your new fave winter coat. Honestly this coat is going to be a staple in my wardrobe this year. The quality is insane."