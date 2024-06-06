I shop for a living and these are my absolute favorite Father's Day gifts under $50 this year

I'm a HELLO! shopping expert but I'm also a daughter with a dad who has historically been hard to buy for!

So I'm putting my years shopping online as an editor and literally decades of figuring out new and original gifts for my dad every year to put together this edit of the best Father's Day 2024 gifts. And since not everyone can splurge on luxury presents (it really is the thought that counts), I've made sure all of these perfect presents come in under $50.

So if you're on a budget and have a much-loved dad or father figure in your life – even if he has no hobbies, wish list or clue what he wants – you'll want to keep scrolling.

I've spent hours examining retailers' best offerings and gift guides to create a list of affordable Father's Day gifts under $50 out there right now, and they're perfect for THAT hard-to-buy-for dad.

Yes, sometimes when it comes to shopping for the perfect Father's Day present the great dilemma is: what is the best gift for the dad who has everything (or even worse, like mine, says he wants nothing! *facepalm*)?

How I chose the best Father's Day gifts under $50

You’ll be relieved to know that I'm helping you take the stress and effort out of shopping with this gift guide of the best gifts for dad that he never knew he wanted – and definitely doesn’t have already. And here's what I took into consideration:

Under $50: While all of these gifts score high for quality, you won't find anything for over $50, and many for much lower so you'll be able to give your dad a great present no matter what your budget.

Ratings and reviews : While many of the gifts in this edit are presents I've shopped myself, if I haven't personally tried an item I've scoured verified opinions and ratings and won't include anything that has less-than-stellar reviews.

Trends: I've kept track of what HELLO! readers loved to shop for past Father's Days, and also the most Googled-retailers that shoppers are searching for in 2024.

Type of dad: We're celebrating young dads, elderly dads and father figures of all ages and interests, so I tried to include a gift for as many types of dads as possible, from first-timers to grandpas.

From one-of-a-kind gifts to crazy pop up cards, these are my favorite Father's Day gifts under $50 to buy for your special dad...

My favorite gifts under $50 for Father's Day 2024