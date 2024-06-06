I shop for a living and these are my absolute favorite Father's Day gifts under $50 this year

I'm a HELLO! shopping expert but I'm also a daughter with a dad who has historically been hard to buy for!
So I'm putting my years shopping online as an editor and literally decades of figuring out new and original gifts for my dad every year to put together this edit of the best Father's Day 2024 gifts. And since not everyone can splurge on luxury presents (it really is the thought that counts), I've made sure all of these perfect presents come in under $50.
So if you're on a budget and have a much-loved dad or father figure in your life – even if he has no hobbies, wish list or clue what he wants – you'll want to keep scrolling.
You may also like
I've spent hours examining retailers' best offerings and gift guides to create a list of affordable Father's Day gifts under $50 out there right now, and they're perfect for THAT hard-to-buy-for dad.
Yes, sometimes when it comes to shopping for the perfect Father's Day present the great dilemma is: what is the best gift for the dad who has everything (or even worse, like mine, says he wants nothing! *facepalm*)?
How I chose the best Father's Day gifts under $50
You’ll be relieved to know that I'm helping you take the stress and effort out of shopping with this gift guide of the best gifts for dad that he never knew he wanted – and definitely doesn’t have already. And here's what I took into consideration:
Under $50: While all of these gifts score high for quality, you won't find anything for over $50, and many for much lower so you'll be able to give your dad a great present no matter what your budget.
Ratings and reviews: While many of the gifts in this edit are presents I've shopped myself, if I haven't personally tried an item I've scoured verified opinions and ratings and won't include anything that has less-than-stellar reviews.
Trends: I've kept track of what HELLO! readers loved to shop for past Father's Days, and also the most Googled-retailers that shoppers are searching for in 2024.
Type of dad: We're celebrating young dads, elderly dads and father figures of all ages and interests, so I tried to include a gift for as many types of dads as possible, from first-timers to grandpas.
From one-of-a-kind gifts to crazy pop up cards, these are my favorite Father's Day gifts under $50 to buy for your special dad...
My favorite gifts under $50 for Father's Day 2024
1/14
'Dad, I Wrote a Book About You' fill-in-the-blank book
Personalized Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"I bought this lovely hardcover book for my dad years ago, and it's a gift that is still cherished today. It also was a joyous experience for me to look back on our relationship and fill in the blanks - the book has prompts like 'Your wisest piece of advice' or 'I know it sounds silly now but for a long time I thought you could...' It's a such a simple but really heartfelt gift that's a true keepsake."
A hardcover book with prompts to fill out with your personal memories to create a unique personalized book just for your dad.
2/14
Virgin Experience Beer Tour
Virgin Experience Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"Most dads would love pretty much anything from Virgin Experience’s gifts under $50, from Paint Ball to a Spa Visit or Rage Room. But my pick? A Beer Tour or Tasting, which are available in cities across the country and start at $23 – there’s even one in my hometown of Seattle."
The perfect gift for the beer lover in your life, choose a beer tasting experience or brewery tour at cities across the country. Book directly or gift.
3/14
Birkenstock Men's Arizona EVA Sandals
Dick's Sporting Goods Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
“If your dad doesn’t already have the ultimate pair of dad sandals, this Father’s Day is your chance to have him join the Birkenstock club – my dad lives in his! The Arizona EVAs are so comfortable - they have the signature Birkenstock arch support and wide toe, but are made from lightweight, water-friendly material so they can be worn everywhere from the neighborhood to the beach.”
Available in sizes 8 to 13.5, and in seven colors, this Arizona style is made with EVA foam construction and have two adjustable straps with buckles for a custom fit.
4/14
ZAP iT! Electric Fly Swatter Racket
Amazon Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's note
"Hear me out – I bought my dad an electric fly swatter once as a gag gift, and guess what? As a guy who used to chase flies and mosquitoes around the house with a newspaper back in the day, he absolutely loved it and it made him laugh, too."
This racket-shaped portable bug zapper that you swing at pests has a 4.2 star rating with one reviewer saying, "It works. I like that I don't have to chase flies around with a regular swatter or can of flying insect spray. Just swing this thing and zap. This was a great investment."
5/14
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
“Dads have to carry so much around these days, from keys to smart phones, and this belt bag is perfect for every day and travel, too. It’s comes in so many colors, and can be worn around your waist or, for more trendy dads, as a crossbody. I’m not surprised it’s a Lululemon best-seller.”
Available in seven colors, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag measures (8.3" x 2.2" x 5.7". Made from water-repellent nylon, it features interior pockets, a two-way zipper and a zippered exterior pocket.
6/14
7-Pc. Father's Day Grooming Essentials Set (Worth $98)
Macy's Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note:
"You'll want to check out Macy's Father's Day Gifts Under $50 section – you'll find so many great gifts for dad, like this grooming essentials kit designed to pamper him. Worth nearly $100, you can get it on sale for under $24 with the offer code: FRIEND."
Created exclusively for Macy's, this 7-piece grooming gift includes: Fre Purify Me Hydrating Facial Cleanser, 8 ml; Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub, 14 ml; Proraso Pre-Shave Cream - Refreshing Formula, 15 ml; Bumble and Bumble Grooming Creme, 30 ml; The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream, 45 ml; Cardon Bamboo Charcoal Sheet Mask + Beard Oil, 20 ml + 2.6 ml; BABOR Lifting Rx Collagen Cream, 15 ml.
7/14
'Copy and Paste' t-shirt set
Walmart Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"Is Daddy's little girl or boy also his mini-me? Well you can't go wrong with these shirts that send the message with a CTRL-C for him and a CTRL-V command for his little one."
Made in the USA from 100% cotton, this t-shirt set is available in black, grey, pink and navy.
8/14
Grilled Personal Pizza Maker
Uncommon Goods Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"If your dad has always been in charge of BBQs like mine, he'll love this genius twist on outdoor cooking - this mini oven makes brick-oven style pizza on the grill in less than 10 minutes!"
For use on charcoal, gas, and electric grills, this cast iron and steel mini pizza oven with lid measures less than 8" in diameter
9/14
Etsy Customized Cartoon Pet Portrait
Etsy Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"For the dog or cat dad in your life, how about a unique portrait of his furry best friend! So cute and it makes a great last-minute gift. You can choose it framed, or receive it by digital file to print it out yourself for a quick turnaround."
A print of your favorite pet, or pets, based on a photo you send in. Select the background color and number of pets to be included, and the style: Digital, Print, White or Black Frame. Digital prints will be ready in just 24 hours.
10/14
Lovepop 3D pop-up cards: Tee-rific Golf Bouquet
Lovepop Father's Day gift under $50
Editor's note
"Your dad's not a regular dad - he's a cool dad. So don't get him a regular card! Take your pick from Lovepop's amazing 3D pop-up cards, with fun themes like Star Wars, superheroes, Disney, sports, pets, hobbies and more."
Lovepop's 12” high laser-cut cards have a glossy design and pop-up based. Personalize it with a special message and personal photo included.
11/14
FULLLIGHT TECH Beard Kit for Men
Last Minute Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"If you're looking for a last-minute gift for a dad with a beard, this Amazon beard kit has been a favorite with HELLO! shoppers and Amazon reviewers. It currently has a 4.6-star rating, and over 35,000 five-star reviews."
This 9-piece beard grooming set includes: shampoo, beard balm, 3 beard oils, a beard comb, boar's hair brush, stainless steel trimming scissors and a storage bag. Beard Care Ebook also included.
"Yes, socks are a standard Father's Day gift - but have you seen THESE ones?! Take Dad's foot fashion game to the next level."
The aptly-named Funky Dress Socks set contains six pairs, one for almost every day of the week. Available in sizes 9-15, the set comes in three different color / pattern combinations to choose from: Spiffy, Conventional or Nifty.
13/14
Nordstrom Organic Cotton & Tencel Modal Hoodie
Nordstrom Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
"Nordstrom is one of the first places I look for gifts, because I know that whatever I choose, even if it's reasonably priced, it will be great quality. And yes, there are a whole host of more affordable gifts, like this cozy hoodie for dad’s lazy days at home."
Soft and comfy, and made from organic cotton and Tencel, this relaxed pullover style hoodie has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs and a drawstring hood. Available in sizes S to XXL and in three colors.
14/14
'I Love Daddy This Much' personalized book
Wonderbly Father's Day Gift Under $50
Editor's Note
This is such a sweet gift for a stepdad, dad or grandpa of young kids! It's a custom storybook; you choose the protagonist's name (like Daddy or Grandpa), and also the children's names. Even the looks of the characters are your choice."
A personalized book with four different cover colors to choose from (Recommended for little readers, ages 0-4). Printed and dispatched in 2-4 working days.
You may also like
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage