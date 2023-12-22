The best hot brushes to create a salon-quality blow-dry at home

We've all been there – you go to the salon, and practically study the stylist as they create an Insta-worthy blow-dry, but as soon as you get home, it's nearly impossible to replicate yourself. Well, those days are over thanks to the latest hair care innovation - the hot brush.

The best hot brushes create salon-worthy results, with some designed for big bouncy waves while others simply give your hair a sleek and fizz-free finish. Most also use hot air to simultaneously dry your hair as you style - we've never got ready so quickly!

Sometimes known as hair dryer brushes, volumisers and air stylers, we're now spoilt for choice with hot brush options from the likes of Dyson, Shark, Revlon and ghd. We've found the top-rated hair tools to help you choose which one is best suited to you.

How we chose the best hot brushes