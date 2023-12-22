The best hot brushes to create a salon-quality blow-dry at home

We've all been there – you go to the salon, and practically study the stylist as they create an Insta-worthy blow-dry, but as soon as you get home, it's nearly impossible to replicate yourself. Well, those days are over thanks to the latest hair care innovation - the hot brush.
The best hot brushes create salon-worthy results, with some designed for big bouncy waves while others simply give your hair a sleek and fizz-free finish. Most also use hot air to simultaneously dry your hair as you style - we've never got ready so quickly!
Sometimes known as hair dryer brushes, volumisers and air stylers, we're now spoilt for choice with hot brush options from the likes of Dyson, Shark, Revlon and ghd. We've found the top-rated hair tools to help you choose which one is best suited to you.
How we chose the best hot brushes
- Top rated: We've only chosen hot brushes from brands we know and trust, either bestsellers with top reviews or products used and loved by members of the HELLO! Team.
- Variety: We've included a range of options from hot brushes designed to create bouncy waves to those intended for sleeker styles.
- Price: Everyone has a different budget, so we've found hot brushes priced from £30 to £479.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Best for: Creating volume
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery or £4.95 Next Day Delivery at Boots. Free Next Day Delivery with Amazon Prime.
If you spend a lot of time on Tik Tok or Instagram, chances are you've come across Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, which is a favourite among influencers. Designed to dry your hair whilst it styles and create impressive volume at the roots, the 2-in-1 styling tool also combines ionic technology and a ceramic coating to reduce frizz and heat damage.
ghd Glide Hot Brush
Rating: 4.4/5 stars
Best for: Smooth and sleek styles
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery at ghd. Free Next Day Delivery with Amazon Prime.
Of course hair tool icons ghd have their own hot brush. The Glide leaves your hair smooth and shiny, like a sleek salon blow-dry. The ions in the brush are designed to eliminate frizz - perfect if you're prone to fly-aways - and the the ceramic technology heats up the brush to the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC to keep your hair looking healthy.
BaByliss Big Hair
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Best for: Creating waves
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery or £4.95 Next Day Delivery at Lookfantastic. Free Next Day Delivery with Amazon Prime and for Premium members at ASOS.
This heated hair brush is slightly different to most, as it rotates automatically, doing all of the work for you. It uses two different rotation directions and two different speeds to replicate a hairdressers' blow-dry actions - genius. Designed for wet-to-dry styling, there's no need to use a hair dryer first. It defines layers and creates big, bouncy waves and curls. The soft bristles of the brush also ensure your hair is left feeling luxuriously soft, and minimises the risk of breakages and tangles.
Remington Keratin Protect Hot Brush
Rating: 4.4/5 stars
Best for: Minimum heat damage
Shipping: Free Next Day Delivery with Amazon Prime.
Creating full-bodied bounce, the Remington Hot Hair Brush is also infused with keratin and almond oil to help protect your hair and make it beautifully shiny. Giving volume right from the root, it features two temperature settings - either 120C or a maximum setting of 180C - for styling flexibility.