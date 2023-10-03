Mrs Hinch's 'absolutely incredible' glowing body moisturiser is £5 right now - shop it

From her favourite concealer to her sell-out tanning drops, Mrs Hinch has a gift when it comes to finding beauty bargains – and her new favourite body moisturiser has just been reduced to £5.

Sophie Hinchliffe took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal the body moisturiser she swears by for soft, glowy skin, and the Garnier Superfood Nutri Glow Body Cream is selling fast.

Reduced from £9.99 to £5.99 in the Look Fantastic sale, the Mrs Hinch effect is likely to cause the Garnier cream to fly off the shelves.

Rich in nutrients and Infused with Vitamin C and mango extract, the body cream works to hydrate and condition, leaving the skin feeling smooth with a fruity fragrance.

Mrs Hinch raved about the newly released Garnier product on her Instagram Stories, describing it as an "absolutely incredible product."

The Garnier brand ambassador said: "Oh my gosh, first of all the fragrance. The smell of it is another level. It's packed with Vitamin C, and the glow! It's the Garnier Superfood Mango & Vitamin C. It's cruelty-free, a vegan formula, I love it. I've stocked up. I just don't want them to go, I don't want them to ever stop doing this. I don't want them to sell out. Absolutely incredible product."

The influencer had fans rushing to Amazon to pick up her Garnier tanning drops earlier this year after she described the £10 glow drops as "10 out of 10".

Whether you're keen to continue your summer glow through the autumn or want to treat your skin to some extra nourishment as the weather gets cooler, you'll need to pick up Mrs Hinch's bargain beauty buy before it goes.