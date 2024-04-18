11 Amazon dresses that look way more expensive than they are

Spring has officially sprung, and with sunny days becoming more frequent than rainy days, my thoughts have turned to overhauling my winter wardrobe and injecting some cute, spring dresses into it. The high street might seem the obvious place to turn for some new season dresses, but one place I've been shopping is Amazon - I know, I was surprised too.

Speedy delivery is always a bonus of Amazon, but one look at their thousands of dresses had me doing a deep-dive of its fashion. I've seen plenty of influencers wax lyrical about Amazon's dresses, and I wanted to take a look for myself. And as well as cheap or free delivery, and hassle-free returns, Amazon's cornered the market on affordable dresses that belie their thrifty price tag. Some of them look so expensive, you'll be doing triple takes.

Amazon carries a diverse range of styles of dress too. There's casual dresses, smart office dresses, plenty of dresses that could be worn to summer events plus mini, maxi, and midi lengths, florals, polka dots, milkmaid inspired, slinky numbers - honestly, you could spend days shopping its selection and filling your closet with Amazon's best dresses.

How I chose the best Amazon dresses

Amazon Star Ratings: The Amazon dresses I chose had a star rating of at least four (out of five) or above. Find out more about Amazon's star ratings below.

Shop the best Amazon spring dresses

1/ 11 Grecerelle Maxi Boho Dress Grecerelle Maxi Boho Dress Sizes: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Colours: 12 different floral prints available

12 different floral prints available Material: Polyester

Polyester Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 56%

Editor's Note: “So many reviewers say they've never had as many compliments as when they wore this dress. It fitted perfectly, was very slimming and flattering and felt lovely and cool on very hot days. So many were so pleased with it that they've ordered the same dress in a different colour. This boho-style dress is great for anyone wanting a maxi style. It features flared short sleeves, a high-waisted drawstring design which makes it suitable for all body types." 2/ 11 Cupshe Women's Floral Print Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress Cupshe Women's Floral Print Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress Sizes: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Colours: 12 different floral prints available

12 different floral prints available Material: Polyester

Polyester Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 56% Editor’s note: “You may know Cupshe for their amazing flattering swimsuits, but did you know they also make super cute dresses too? This floral print chiffon a-line dress definitely looks way more expensive than it is, and shoppers praise it for fitting really well and looking super elegant. It features a popper at the bust, but some larger busted ladies noted that they needed to use a pin for extra security, so keep that in mind when ordering.”

3/ 11 Women's Shirred Bust Midi Dress Women's Shirred Bust Midi Dress Sizes: S to XL

S to XL Colours: 31 including floral prints available

31 including floral prints available Material: Cotton

Cotton Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 55% Editor's Note: “A shirred bust dress is a must for summer, and I've not seen one that's as chic and summer-friendly for the price. I love the subtle polka dot material to add texture, and the dress can be worn on or off the shoulders giving you options. If black isn't for you, there's an impressive 31 colours to choose from, with pastels, brights and floral prints too."

£34.99 AT AMAZON $37.99 at Amazon 4/ 11 Women's Floral Corset Midi Dress Women's Floral Corset Midi Dress Sizes: S to XXL

S to XXL Colours: 23

23 Material: Cloth

Cloth Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash Editor’s Note: “I think this is the one you'd find yourself wearing on repeat and constantly being asked where it's from - it's giving me summer picnic, aperol spritz by the river vibes." 5/ 11 Grecerelle Women’s Maxi Dress Grecerelle Women’s Maxi Dress Sizes: M to XXL

M to XXL Colours: White, Black, Purple, Red, Olive Green, Navy Blue.

White, Black, Purple, Red, Olive Green, Navy Blue. Material:

Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? On select sizes and colours

On select sizes and colours Care instructions: machine wash

machine wash Five-star rating: 64% Editor’s note: “This dress has pockets, which instantly makes it a winner in my eyes! Reviewers rate it very highly for being flattering, breathable and of great quality. It’s not clingy and drapes smoothly, it has a night weight to it and doesn’t crease easily.”

6/ 11 Tedd Tunic Dress with Buttons Tedd Tunic Dress with Buttons Sizes: 8 - 16

8 - 16 Colours: Seven available

Seven available Material: Polyester and cotton mix

Polyester and cotton mix Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 41% HELLO! Tried and Tested: “I LOVE this dress. I wore it in the dark green on a recent trip to Italy and when I posted a photo of it I got so many compliments. Five of my friends have actually bought this dress since I shared the photo! It's lightweight, super comfortable and stylish. Would definitely recommend it for holidays or a summer dress. I plan on buying it in multiple colours for my next holiday!" - Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor. FROM £19.99 AT AMAZON 7/ 11 Halterneck Polka Dot Dress Halterneck Polka Dot Dress Sizes: S to L

S to L Colours: Six, including floral and polka dot

Six, including floral and polka dot Material: Not specified

Not specified Delivery: £4.99

£4.99 Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 46% Editor's note: “I can't believe the price of this slinky, polka dot dress - perfect for summer events like weddings, the races and christenings. There's other patterns to choose from, like florals and tropical, and polka dots in green or white with brown splodges. Plus, there's pockets."

From £18.99 AT AMAZON From $22.99 at Amazon 8/ 11 Grecerelle Black Wrap Dress Grecerelle Black Wrap Dress Sizes: S to XXXL

S to XXXL Colours: 30 different styles available, inlcuding block colours and floral prints

30 different styles available, inlcuding block colours and floral prints Material: Viscose and Elastane

Viscose and Elastane Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? On select sizes and colours

On select sizes and colours Care instructions: Machine wash

Machine wash Five-star rating: 52% Editor's Note: “Whatever the season, you need a good LBD in your wardrobe, and this one is a keeper. Reviews praise the brilliant fit and there are several mentions of getting compliments every time it was worn. And it's available in a rainbow of other colours too! The length and fit are so flattering, and it’s mind-boggling you can snap it up for less than £25! 9/ 11 TOPLAZA Floral Wrap Dress TOPLAZA Floral Wrap Dress Sizes: S to XXL

S to XXL Colours: Three

Three Material: Polyester

Polyester Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 44% Editor's note: "Florals and wrap dresses go hand in hand, and Amazon's version has cute ruffles for extra girliness. Dress up for summer events or keep it casual with sneakers or chunky sandals. Amazon shoppers praise this dress for its "flattering" fit - and hello, the price is unreal." £16.95 AT AMAZON $36.99 at Amazon 10/ 11 Chiffon Ruffle Dress Chiffon Ruffle Dress Sizes: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Colours: Four

Four Material: Polyester

Polyester Delivery: Free

Free Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 54%

Editor's note: “This is an absolutely beautiful dress made from easy to wear material which fits perfectly, according to Amazon reviews. Several reviews say it still looks as good as new after several washes and they were impressed with how expensive it looked."

£25.49 (save 15%) AT AMAZON $49.99 at Amazon 11/ 11 Boho Casual Dress Boho Casual Dress Sizes: S to XL

S to XL Colours: 25

25 Material: Cotton

Cotton Delivery: £3.99

£3.99 Free returns? Yes

Yes Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Five-star rating: 38% Editor's note: "This dress comes with cap sleeves, or there's a cami sleeve option, in over 25 colours and prints. It's giving milkmaid, boho vibes and shoppers rave about its 'light' material for summer." £9.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon

How Are Amazon Product Star Ratings Calculated?

It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.