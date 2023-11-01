12 best knee-high boots for winter for every budget & style

A trend that returns year after year, knee-high boots have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit for an effortlessly put-together look, and best of all, they'll keep you warm when teamed with a dress on cold evenings.

There are so many styles of knee-high boots on the market right now, so we've rounded up our favourites to save you from endless scrolling in search of the perfect pair. Whether you're on the hunt for a chic flat boot to wear every day or a heeled leather pair to glam up your oufits, shop our edit of the best knee-high boots to see you through the year in style.

Celebrities wearing knee-high boots

© Getty Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are all fans of the knee-high boots trend

How to wear knee-high boots

Knee-high boots are great for flattering the leg, so they work well styled with mini dresses. The on-trend footwear can also be worn with knitted dresses, and we love them styled with a mini skirt, tights and an oversized jumper for an effortless chic look.

How we chose the best knee-high boots

Price: We considered a range of price points, from affordable to expensive. Our selected knee-high boots range from £40 to £450.

Inclusivity: The knee-high boots we've handpicked have sizes available from UK sizes 2-10, and some of the styles are designed for wide feet or calves.

Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the knee-high boots selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.

Shop the best knee-high boots for women

Best riding knee-high boots

M&S Riding Buckle Knee-High Boots M&S Riding Buckle Knee-High Boots Editor's Note Available in sizes 3-8, M&S's riding boots are so great for daytime wear. We recommend styling them with a mini skirt, tights and an oversized jumper for a stylish winter ensemble. Instantly elevating an otherwise simple look, you'll be reaching for the boots all season.

The M&S riding knee-high boot look so sturdy with its small block heel and secure buckle detailing, complete with an elasticated stretch panel and zip for comfort while getting on and off. The Insolia Flex® technology works to ensure the foot is securely placed with added comfort, and the antibacterial padding is designed to keep the feet feeling fresh throughout the day.

£59 AT M&S

Reformation Leather Riding Knee-High Boots Reformation Leather Riding Knee-High Boots Editor's Note Reformation is filled with gorgeous winter pieces that we have on our wishlist, and these leather knee-high boots may be the perfect investment if you want a pair of boots that you'll keep forever.

Available in sizes 3-9, Reformation's knee-high boots are made with smooth calf leather with a hint of shine, finished with a rounded almond toe, a block heel and a knee shaft. The boots look so chic styled with a mini dress and layered with a knitted top, and they're also available in brown. £448 AT REFORMATION $448 AT REFORMATION

Office Leather Knee-High Riding Boots Office Leather Knee-High Riding Boots Editor's Note Made from smooth leather, Office's knee-high riding boots look just as comfortable as they do stylish. Wear them with tights and skirts, jumper dresses and midi dresses for an effortlessly stylish look.

Office is the home of trusty footwear, and we love the Kara knee-high boots. Available in sizes 3-9, the boots feature a smooth leather design, sturdy cleated soles and an elastic back panel that adds comfort and stretch.

£130 AT OFFICE

Best heeled knee-high boots

Phase Eight Leather Knee-High Boots Phase Eight Leather Knee-High Boots Editor's Note On the hunt for a brown pair of knee-high boots? Phase Eight's heeled boots come in the most amazing chocolate shade, and they look so much more expensive than they are. We think they'd look so stylish with a long-sleeve midi dress and a longline coat, but we can definitely see them being worn all year round.

Phase Eight's heeled knee-high boots are made from smooth leather, with a mid-height block heel that will elongate the leg for the most flattering appearance. The boots are available in sizes 3-8, and they also come in black and camel shades.

£169 AT PHASE EIGHT

& Other Stories Leather Knee-High Boots & Other Stories Leather Knee-High Boots Editor's List & Other Stories never disappoints when it comes to timeless fashion pieces, and we love these leather knee-high boots for day-to-night dressing. We'd style them with a denim midi skirt and a jumper for a chic daywear look, and a fitted bandeau dress during the evening. Featuring a block heel, an almond toe and concealed side zippers, & Other Stories' heeled knee-high boots are the perfect evening style. They're available in sizes 3-9, and they have the most amazing smooth polished finish. £265 AT & OTHER STORIES

New Look Leather-Look Knee-High Boots New Look Leather-Look Knee-High Boots Editor's Note Retailing at £39.99, New Look's knee-high heeled boots are some of the most affordable we've seen. We love the block heel, and think they'd look great styled with mini dresses for party season.

New Look's black knee-high boots feature a leather-look design, a rounded toe and a size-zip fastening, complete with a high block heel. The stretchy design provides comfort for long-lasting wear, and they're also available in beige.

£39.99 AT NEW LOOK

Best chunky knee-high boots

H&M Chunky Knee-High Boots H&M Chunky Knee-High Boots Editor's Note We love these H&M chunky knee-high boots. They look so expensive with their high-shine finish, and they're great for throwing on with a jumper dress during the winter. The boots are available in sizes 2-9, and they also come in four more colours.

Chunky boots are great for daywear as the flat heel makes them so comfortable to wear, while still adding that extra something to a simple style. H&M's knee-high boots look so high-end with their structured fit and high-shine finish, and the satin lining gives them that extra luxe feel.

£59.99 AT H&M $79.99 AT H&M

ASOS Carter Chunky Knee-High Boots ASOS Chunky Knee-High Boots Editor's Note ASOS is a go-to for trending fashion pieces, and this chunky pair is selling fast for a reason. We recommend opting for a knitted maxi dress and a leather jacket to complete the look, and they'd also look great with a pleated mini skirt and varsity sweatshirt as the weather gets warmer. Available in sizes 2-11, ASOS's chunky knee-high boots are made with smooth faux leather uppers and a chunky platform sole. Complete with a round toe, and a side zip fastening, the on-trend boots would work with just about any outfit, day or night.

£46 AT ASOS

Schuh Dove Leather Chunky Knee-High Boots Schuh Chunky Knee-High Boots Editor's Note Sales for chunky boots always soar at this time of year, as the thick, biker-style design will protect your feet from the elements while still looking super stylish. Schuh's black knee-high boots have a platform sole that gives added height, and they'll give a 'cool girl' finish to any look.

Schuh's knee-high boots feature sturdy leather uppers with a chunky rubber sole and soft fabric lining. Available in sizes 3-8, the chunky style is perfect for winter, and the timeless style is one that you'll want to wear for years to come. £90 AT SCHUH

Best brown knee-high boots