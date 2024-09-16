Princess Charlotte’s Christmas dress was so popular - it’s back by high demand

Princess Charlotte may be just nine years old, but she's fast become a style icon for many little girls. She frequently sells out styles, people always want to know where her mother, the Princess of Wales, buys her clothes, and she always looks so chic to boot.

When Charlotte wears an item from a brand, it really puts that company on the map and the sales are often everlasting.

WATCH: The Little Ways Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mum

Back in 2019, when the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis was photographed on her way to a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, the then four-year-old could be seen wearing a delightful style by Lallie London.

The 'Nutcracker' dress worn by Princess Charlotte

Her dress was known as the 'Nutcracker' (love the festive name) and featured a navy and burgundy colourway, a tartan pattern and was finished with a Peter Pan collar. It was made from crisp cotton with a velvet collar, mother of pearl buttons and a sash tie.

© Getty Princess Kate has always dressed her daughter in classic styles since she was a baby

The dress became a best-seller and we've just heard that the brand will be launching the style in October, ready for the Christmas period. Check out the website to sign up for updates.

HELLO! spoke to Sophie Fellows, who looks after Growth and Socials at the brand, who explained: "Princess Charlotte wearing our pieces often creates a brand new, best-selling product for us. As soon as it’s reported that she’s wearing our piece, we see large amounts of traffic to our website and loads of engagement from both our existing loyal customers and brand new consumers of the Lallie London brand. Many of the pieces will sell out extremely quickly and we’ll have requests for a restock pretty much straight away and these can even continue for years if we have no plans to restock that particular item."

© Getty Charlotte always looks lovely in her outfits which always sell out

Speaking about the famous 'Nutcracker' dress Charlotte wore, Sophie revealed: "Throughout those five years since she wore the style, we’ve seen regular requests for this product restock, which really demonstrates how much impact Princess Charlotte’s fashion has on parents. Without even knowing it, she’s become a symbol of quiet luxury that so many mothers and fathers want to replicate for their children. We’re so pleased that we’re able to provide the products for them to achieve this, with many thanks to the 'Charlotte-effect'!"

Christmas Day cuteness

Many parents love to purchase festive-themed items for their kids to wear on Christmas Day, and not just Rudolph-themed pyjamas, either.

A classic dress like Charlotte's can be worn throughout the year and marks the festive occasion perfectly. Traditional styles never date, and can be passed down to siblings and friends, too.

© SmockLondon Smock London is a great place to drop for stylish little girl's dresses

Smock London has some gorgeous pieces, made in the UK which fit the royal aesthetic, and we also love this navy blue number from Monsoon, which could double up as an evening wear staple for any little girl.

© Monsoon This Monsoon dress is a classic wardrobe staple

La Coqueta has also been worn by the royal children over the years and the burgundy tartan 'Lizette' dress is too cute for words.

Check mate! This festive style is from La Coqueta